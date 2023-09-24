 Unreal start to the season! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Unreal start to the season!

tggeorge

tggeorge

Two game road trip.
1st game, beat a playoff team, and put away that Herbert/Tua debate for another season.

2nd game, road divisional win in prime time!

3rd game, just go absolutely historic mud hole stomping home opener.

Couldn't have written a better September for dolphins football!
 
And everybody gets all caught up in how tough our schedule is when it comes out. There’s a lot of tough games obviously left (on paper), but 3-0 feels good. 4-0 will feel even better!
 
As far as I am concerned, the Tua/Herbert debate is over for good.

Tua is the perfect QB for the MCDaniel offense. Herbert is a very good NFL QB and I take nothing away from him. I am just happy that Tua was drafted by the Dolphins and to me there is no debate which of them is the better NFL QB.

The only question I see at this time is can Tua reach the level of Mahomes. Because he is the only QB at this time I believe that is better than Tua as an NFL QB.
 
We get to play the Chiefs in Germany rather than at Arrowhead. That's huge imo.
 
