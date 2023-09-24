Unreal start to the season!

tggeorge
Active Roster
Two game road trip.
1st game, beat a playoff team, and put away that Herbert/Tua debate for another season.
2nd game, road divisional win in prime time!
3rd game, just go absolutely historic mud hole stomping home opener.
Couldn't have written a better September for dolphins football!
