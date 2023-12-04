dolphinheel
Pats, yeah, at least they corrected that error for this year! Time to give him an extended contract.The guy is a certified playmaker on defense/specials.
I remember this offseason he almost went to the Raiders (i think), but we bought him back. I was so happy to find that out.
When he visited the Patriots in the off-season, my heart sank. The guy is just a special player who has a knack for making big plays. Watching him step up because of the injuries all year has been awesome. It seems like every good team has that one unsung hero that the rest of the league overlooks or doesn't know about, and AVG has been ours for awhile now. I love that man.I am happy for AVG. He's got some life changing money coming his way, hopefully from an NFC team.
Might bring us a third round pick in return.
Actually from Iowa.Oh shoot I forgot he visited NE. I could see a guy like Demeco Ryans luring him to Houston. Or another up and coming team that already has a premier pass rusher.
Or just a desperate team with a lot of cap space, like Chicago.
Packers might be another fit. AVG is from Wisconsin, no?
Actually from Iowa.
Yes, he played for a CC in Iowa before transferring to WI.Born in Iowa, drafted out of Wisconsin.