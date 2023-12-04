 UNREAL!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

UNREAL!!!

These GPS times are a little weird.

If he was at that speed then what was the guy chasing him and quickly gaining?
 
Fintastic2124 said:
The guy is a certified playmaker on defense/specials.

I remember this offseason he almost went to the Raiders (i think), but we bought him back. I was so happy to find that out.
Pats, yeah, at least they corrected that error for this year! Time to give him an extended contract.
 
The Ghost said:
I am happy for AVG. He's got some life changing money coming his way, hopefully from an NFC team.

Might bring us a third round pick in return.
When he visited the Patriots in the off-season, my heart sank. The guy is just a special player who has a knack for making big plays. Watching him step up because of the injuries all year has been awesome. It seems like every good team has that one unsung hero that the rest of the league overlooks or doesn't know about, and AVG has been ours for awhile now. I love that man.
 
bward6460 said:
Oh shoot I forgot he visited NE. I could see a guy like Demeco Ryans luring him to Houston. Or another up and coming team that already has a premier pass rusher.

Or just a desperate team with a lot of cap space, like Chicago.

Packers might be another fit. AVG is from Wisconsin, no?
 
He is one of the players they need to make a priority to resign. Unfortunately his play has increased his value in free agency a lot more than it was after the 2022 season.

Hopefully Fangio can use his influence to make finding the money to resign AVG possible before he does end up becoming a free agent after the season.
 
The Ghost said:
Actually from Iowa.
 
Mach2 said:
Ahh, so just a Badger. Just looked it up, he went the long route to Madison. No surprise he ended in the NFL as he leveled up twice in college. That shows some serious drive and sense of porpoise.
 
