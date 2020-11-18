SF Dolphin Fan
Every team needs these guys, the lunch pail, unsung heroes. With the season in the second half, here are the Dolphins unsung heroes.
Jesse Davis OT
This has probably been his best season. Filled in nicely for Jackson at LT and has played well at RT.
Ted Karras C
Had a bad game against the Chargers, but has been solid for Miami. Coaching staff raves about his line calls and leadership.
Bobby McCain S
Has really come on this year.
Eric Rowe S
His play against opposing teams' tight ends has been impressive.
Zach Sieler DT
Hard to believe the Ravens parted ways with this guy. Has made some difference-making plays.
Others?
