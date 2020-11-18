Unsung Heroes

Every team needs these guys, the lunch pail, unsung heroes. With the season in the second half, here are the Dolphins unsung heroes.

Jesse Davis OT
This has probably been his best season. Filled in nicely for Jackson at LT and has played well at RT.

Ted Karras C
Had a bad game against the Chargers, but has been solid for Miami. Coaching staff raves about his line calls and leadership.

Bobby McCain S
Has really come on this year.

Eric Rowe S
His play against opposing teams' tight ends has been impressive.

Zach Sieler DT
Hard to believe the Ravens parted ways with this guy. Has made some difference-making plays.

Others?
 
The Ravens didn't part ways with Sieler. They tried to stash him on their PS, but Miami nabbed him first.

I don't know that any of them are "unsung" though, unless you mean in the national spotlight. Most of them are listed as our best players by finheaven members.

Perhaps McCain, because a lot of people called him trash and can't admit to being wrong
 
I wouldn't say Karras had a bad game....he had two bad snaps and one of them hurt us of course but as far as the rest go he played well. I agree with all the players on your list tho and would add AVG and Needham.
 
I didn't know that. Did he grow up as a Dolphin fan?
 
Wholeheartedly agree. The quick and almost shocking adaptation of all these new OL pieces from various colleges and other NFL teams has been unbelievable. Davis and Karras have played well, but Jesse Davis' ability to lead this squad in the locker room and pre-season to allow them to adjust has been crucial. Ted Karras' understanding of the offense and line calls seemingly allowed our rookies to be put in the the right place almost every play, and implement the OL Coach's plans much more effectively than in the past.

McCain's leadership on the field and in the DB room is unquestioned and extremely beneficial to everyone. I believe the reason they shifted him to safety was to allow him to call the shots for the defense, specifically because of his leadership. Just my speculation of course.

Rowe really has found a home at safety, and I'm happy to see it.

Sieler never seems to get any credit, but he flashes fairly regularly. Glad to see we're letting him develop.

Thanks @SF Dolphin Fan for taking the time to notice these guys who don't always get the limelight they deserve.
 
Davis got smoked by tiller in that game on one play and somebody said that might happen and they were right. I mean smoked

tua bailed him out

I like van ginkel on this list. He ain’t making but dirt money
 
