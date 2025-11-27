 Unsung "Heroes" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Unsung "Heroes"

Seems like Thanksgiving is a good time for this thread. To be grateful, or thankful, for those role players who are getting it done for Miami. Every team needs the unsung heroes. I have about five in mind, but I'll go with one to start the thread.

Riley Patterson

Patterson's been so good that the team hasn't missed Jason Sanders, and he's a good kicker.
 
