Update on Dolphins RB situation 8/2

Apr 27, 2018
2,482
5,203
31
Hard Rock Stadium
Dolphins current focus is Dalvin Cook over giving value for JT, which they’re monitoring .

Jets offered 7M, but told him that Breece Hall is their guy when healthy.

Dalvin feels dolphins give him best chance to secure next contract despite being for less money now. If Dolphins raise offer, he’s coming.

Does the Oracle have any idea what we offered? I am guessing 5-6 plus a whole bunch of incentives?
 
Johnathon Taylor throws a wrinkle into Cook's decision here.

Taylor's potential availability might want to make Cook come to conclusion sooner rather than later, although it sounds like he's got two solid options.
 
So hard for me to understand how it makes sense for us to hold up signing a Pro Bowl starter well into training camp over what is a one year, $3M delta between what we’ve offered and what he seemingly wants.

We are wasting $8M on Cedric Wilson as WR5. $3M in cap space is not an amount of cap space that should materially impact our decision-making when it comes to starters.
 
ForksPhin said:
So it sounds like he’s OK with a 1-year deal. Up it to $6m and let’s get him in the fold.
That would be my thinking too.

I don't want his deal to affect the team's ability to extend all the young guys coming up on new contracts.
 
