Update on Dolphins RB situation 8/2

Dolphins current focus is Dalvin Cook over giving value for JT, which they’re monitoring .
Jets offered 7M, but told him that Breece Hall is their guy when healthy.
Dalvin feels dolphins give him best chance to secure next contract despite being for less money now. If Dolphins raise offer, he’s coming.
PM me for my venmo if you want to send $3
