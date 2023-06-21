UPDATE: Tyreek Hill Investigation

DolphinsTalk
UPDATE on Tyreek Hill Police Investigation (Investigation is Complete) - Miami Dolphins
Andy Slater of 640 FOX SPORTS is reporting the Miami-Dade Police Department has completed its investigation. No criminal charges will be filed at this time, and if the victim wants to pursue any charges, he has to go to the State Attorney General’s Office. Per Slatere, “Hill’s crew boarded a...
