Updated 1st Round Targets (following combine)

Maybe this should be posted after the start of free agency, but following the NFL Combine here are my thoughts on Miami's targets at 21. Reports from Pro Football Focus (PFF).
T TROY FAUTANU, WASHINGTONFautanu has elite movement skills for an offensive lineman. As a college left tackle, his best position will likely be on the interior due to lack of length, but he’ll be able to play tackle in a pinch. He’ll need to add more power to be a full-time interior player, but the finesse parts of his game are to be coveted — his flexibility, foot speed, balance and hand quickness are all top-tier.
T AMARIUS MIMS, GEORGIATake one look at Mims, and the immediate takeaway will be, “They don't make many like this dude.” He has a massive frame, but he's athletic with it, too. His flexibility allows him to get a wide base while keeping his back flat to generate a ton of power and more leverage than one would expect. He's light on experience but will be coveted come draft time.
IOL GRAHAM BARTON, DUKE (slight trade down)Barton plays left tackle for the Blue Devils but is on the shorter side in regard to length for an NFL offensive tackle. This might cause a shift to an interior position in the pros, but wherever he ends up, he has starting-caliber strength and skill.
C JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON, OREGONPowers-Johnson has graded very well at several offensive line positions over the past three seasons and found a more stable home at center in 2023. His wrestling background gives him very good core strength and balance for redirection and maintaining blocks. His pas level is a bit high, which is the root of most of his negative plays. The rest of his game is well-rounded; he has a starting-caliber combination of power and movement skills for guard or center.
T TYLER GUYTON, OKLAHOMA (slight trade down)Guyton has very good movement skills for an offensive tackle of his size. He explodes off the ball and is a force when blocking in open space. Though he can move well in pass protection, his strike timing and hand placement need refining (stems from low hands). He is not a finished product, but he is an alluring athlete.
T JORDAN MORGAN, ARIZONA (slight trade down)Morgan could have been a draft pick last year but tore his ACL in November. He has starting-caliber movement skills in pass protection but could stand to be a more impactful run-blocker.
TE BROCK BOWERS, GEORGIABowers has been the best tight end in college football over the past two seasons. He might not get picked as early as Kyle Pitts, but many will think he's a better prospect because of what he can do as a blocker in addition to his receiving ability.
EDGE JARED VERSE, FLORIDA STATENo player in college football has elevated their stock more over the past two seasons than Verse, who went from the FCS to a first-round talent. He's a weight-room warrior who forces offensive linemen to use all their strength to stay in front of him.
EDGE LAIATU LATU, UCLALatu has the best pass-rush profile of any edge rusher in the 2024 class. His hand usage, reaction time and first-step athleticism are first-round caliber in all categories.
WR BRIAN THOMAS JR., LSUThomas is one of a handful of burners in this class who can really stretch the field. He's a major part of why LSU's offense is top-three in the FBS in passing yards per game, passing yards per attempt and passing touchdowns. His route tree isn't as diverse as Nabors', but he is improving in that area.
QB BO NIX, OREGONThe underwhelming Bo Nix we knew from Auburn seems long gone. Nowadays, Nix is seen as a good dual-threat athlete with a legit NFL arm. Most importantly, he's playing much better under pressure, even if he isn't pressured as often.
WR LADD MCCONKEY, GEORGIAMcConkey is one of the best route runners in this class. But, unlike some stereotypical expectations, he doesn't just have quick speed; he also has good long speed. He is a slot guy at the next level due to size, but a more versatile one because of that all-around speed.
CB QUINYON MITCHELL, TOLEDOMitchell has some of the highest ball-production numbers in the FBS over the last two seasons. His forced incompletion total and forced incompletion percentage are both top-10 in the FBS. He doesn't have much experience in press coverage, but he has great recovery speed in off-coverage to still make plays on the ball.
DI BYRON MURPHY II, TEXAST’Vondre Sweat gets most of the notoriety among Texas’ defensive linemen, but Murphy is also a future pro and showed that this season. He’s not a size monster like Sweat — Murphy is listed at 6-foot-1, 305 pounds — but his quickness and strength at the three-technique position yielded a 91.8 pass-rush grade in 2023. He also made Bruce Feldman’s “College Football Freaks List” for his strength, front squatting 455 pounds and power cleaning 375.
WR XAVIER WORTHY, TEXASThe NFL will always covet speed, which is why we know the NFL will covet Xavier Worthy. He's a former track star who has some of the best getaway speed in the country when it comes to adding in yards after the catch. He's also getting more reliable using that speed to stretch the field before he gets the ball in his hands.
DT/DE Darius Robinson, MissouriRobinson is a powerful lineman who can line up anywhere from zero- to a seven-technique. He won't win with speed much at the next level, but he certainly can with power. His strength profile projects to a rotational role as a floor with starting potential if he can continue to hone in on his pass-rush plans.
