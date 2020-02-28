Updated 2020 Draft Strategy: Stay at 5 and get 4 First Round Picks

O

OmegaPhinsFan

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
146
Reaction score
113
Age
45
Location
The Cave, FL
Clearly after last night, Herbert is just as polished as Burrow and Tua. Miami needs to let the draft fall to them at 5. Moreover, when the run starts at WR, Miami needs to package those 2nd round picks and get involved with Lamb, Judy or Ruggs. That scenario would still have them with 3 picks, but if they wait later than that, it won't. You want a fast rebuild? Get a QB, RB, WR and an OT or DE in the first round
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
4,534
Reaction score
6,176
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
OmegaPhinsFan said:
why? please tell me why you don't want qb falling to 5? Miami should have lost more games then
Click to expand...
Has nothing to do with what I want. I'm perfectly fine taking Herbert at #5.

I think a majority here would disagree, though.

On the other hand I, like many, don't want to draft a RB or WR in rd 1. I believe O-line, and some semblance of a pass rush are higher priorities.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
466
Reaction score
584
Age
35
Location
Kansas
We do not need a WR. That's our most talented unit on the team.

I know the WR prospects look amazing but its not in the cards for us this year. Drafting one of those 3 would surprise me more than us passing on a QB.
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
146
Reaction score
113
Age
45
Location
The Cave, FL
MrChadRico said:
We do not need a WR. That's our most talented unit on the team.

I know the WR prospects look amazing but its not in the cards for us this year. Drafting one of those 3 would surprise me more than us passing on a QB.
Click to expand...
You are right. Not having an offense that averages over 30 is soooo 2019
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
466
Reaction score
584
Age
35
Location
Kansas
OmegaPhinsFan said:
You are right. Not having an offense that averages over 30 is soooo 2019
Click to expand...
We have bigger needs than wide out this year. It's not fantasy football. We dont have any NFL caliber linemen as of today. Good WRs cant do much when the QB has 1.5 seconds to throw them the ball. Plus w Preston coming back and Parker we have solid WRs.
 
1

1972forever

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
752
Reaction score
1,026
Age
67
Location
Miami
You can get a WR and RB in the later rounds.
Assuming they do take a QB at 5, they need to use the rest of their early round picks on offensive linemen and to build the defense. While drafting Ruggs, Judy, or Lamb would be great if they didn’t have so many other needs throughout their roster, the fact is that WR is the one unit on the entire roster which has the least needs going into the 2020 season.

I am not sure how you determined Herbert is suddenly as polished as Tua and Burrow. All he did last night was run and throw the football in shorts with no pressure on him. Heck even Hurts looked great last night and I don’t see him being anything more than a mid round pick who ends up as a backup in the NFL.

Maybe Herbert will turn out to be a decent NFL QB or maybe he won’t but suddenly claiming he is just as polished as Burrow and Tua based on a combine workout is just absurd. I look at their actual play in college and it was clear last year that a healthy Tua and Burrow were clearly better than Herbert at this stage of their careers. This doesn’t mean Herbert can’t eventually be a franchise type QB but at this time he is no better than the third best QB in the draft and depending on the development of Love, Herbert might end up being no better than the fourth best QB in the draft.
 
Last edited:
MDFINFAN

MDFINFAN

Reach for the Stars
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 23, 2002
Messages
21,901
Reaction score
459
Age
16
Location
Maryland
it kills me to think everyone thinks of skilled players when our OL was a mess. FIxed the OL, get DL edge rusher and depth, the rest will take care of itself. We've seen this over and over and yet you're interest in skilled players who can't do anything behind our Lineman.
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
146
Reaction score
113
Age
45
Location
The Cave, FL
MrChadRico said:
We have bigger needs than wide out this year. It's not fantasy football. We dont have any NFL caliber linemen as of today. Good WRs cant do much when the QB has 1.5 seconds to throw them the ball. Plus w Preston coming back and Parker we have solid WRs.
Click to expand...
you do realize FA is first, right?
 
R

RonniesRightArm

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 9, 2008
Messages
175
Reaction score
149
OK, ok, ok... calm down everyone. It is REALLY good news that Herbert, Love, Eason, and even Jalon Hurts have looked good. This tells teams that they do not necessarily have to jump up to get a QB, and thus will bring down the price if Miami still feels the need to go get Tua at 2 or 3. I'm still of the opinion that if Tua is gone at 5, we need to get a premium player like Okuda there and try to get Love by jumping up with our 2nd pick. Other than Tua and Love, Id rather wait and take Hurts in the 2nd or 3rd rd. But god no Herbert please!
 
dnespins

dnespins

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 29, 2004
Messages
2,222
Reaction score
1,386
the only thing more irresponsible than drafting a WR in round 1 would be trading up to do it.
 
S

SanMarino

Rookie
Joined
Feb 14, 2020
Messages
23
Reaction score
23
Age
40
Location
Canada
OmegaPhinsFan said:
you do realize FA is first, right?
Click to expand...
Who do you suggest we sign in FA? I don't see any OT's that are that great, Conklin is OK but I can see him getting an absurd amount from someone (apparently the Jets/Browns are interested). We probably need 2 OT's in the draft, I don't like Jesse Davis there.
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
146
Reaction score
113
Age
45
Location
The Cave, FL
SanMarino said:
Who do you suggest we sign in FA? I don't see any OT's that are that great, Conklin is OK but I can see him getting an absurd amount from someone (apparently the Jets/Browns are interested). We probably need 2 OT's in the draft, I don't like Jesse Davis there.
Click to expand...
everyone is clamoring about the line. we have $100M, not saying we spend it all, but getting a couple linemen in day 1 of FA is a hell of a lot better than the later rounds. You're protecting your franchise qb.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom