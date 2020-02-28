Updated 2020 Draft Strategy: Stay at 5 and get 4 First Round Picks

OmegaPhinsFan
Clearly after last night, Herbert is just as polished as Burrow and Tua. Miami needs to let the draft fall to them at 5. Moreover, when the run starts at WR, Miami needs to package those 2nd round picks and get involved with Lamb, Judy or Ruggs. That scenario would still have them with 3 picks, but if they wait later than that, it won't. You want a fast rebuild? Get a QB, RB, WR and an OT or DE in the first round