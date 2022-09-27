Updated Cap for 2023

dolfan91
Okay, so who are our free agents that we either need to resign or replace?
Found this. It's actually alot:
Gesicki, Bridgewater, Rowe, Ingram, Needham, Riley, Fejedelam, Roberts, Shaheen, Flowers, Little, Morstead, Eguavoen, Jenkins, Sherfield, Bethel, Deiter, Munson, Ahmed, Campbell, Van Ginkel, Gaskin, Lovett
Is that accurate? If so, some of those are non-issues, but some are important. I don't see Wilkins in this
I'm not sure. I believe it does however include Miami's expected carry over from 2022. But I'm also assuming it also includes the increase.Is that with the expected cap increase or no?
I'm not sure. I believe it does however include Miami's expected carry over from 2022. But I'm also assuming it also includes the increase.
I just checked with over the cap. It includes an expected cap of $225M.Ewww.
I don't think it's both.
The Phinz would be closer to $30 million in that scenario.
That number looks like it would include our carry over.
But again, as it was stated earlier, these numbers always change.
Some days I think we're in cap he## and the next I'm like "oh we can absolutely make a play for R Smith" lol
I just checked with over the cap. It includes an expected cap of $225M.