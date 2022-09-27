 Updated Cap for 2023 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Updated Cap for 2023

every time I look at the cap it seems to say something different .....not going to worry about it too much right.....we won’t have any money to go after free agents from other teams and we won’t have enough money to keep all of our free agents so we'll lose some players.......we're gonna have to be smart on who we spend the money on but no need to worry about it at this point.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Okay, so who are our free agents that we either need to resign or replace?
Wilkins
Gescki
Little

Those are the big ones I believe.

If we roll over our cap, we shouldn't lose anyone unless we choose to.

Next year is the tough one. After that we'll be fine.

I still believe we can get a R. Smith if we really wanted to and keep Wilkins.

It would take a couple restructures. But nothing that would put us near NO territory.

But an addition like that means thus is our team for the next 3 years. Including this one.

When you see guys like Armstead/Howard and Jones who most likely will be gone in 3-4 years, now Is the time to go all in IMO.
 
Found this. It's actually alot:
Gesicki, Bridgewater, Rowe, Ingram, Needham, Riley, Fejedelam, Roberts, Shaheen, Flowers, Little, Morstead, Eguavoen, Jenkins, Sherfield, Bethel, Deiter, Munson, Ahmed, Campbell, Van Ginkel, Gaskin, Lovett
Is that accurate? If so, some of those are non-issues, but some are important. I don't see Wilkins in this
 
Found this. It's actually alot:
Gesicki, Bridgewater, Rowe, Ingram, Needham, Riley, Fejedelam, Roberts, Shaheen, Flowers, Little, Morstead, Eguavoen, Jenkins, Sherfield, Bethel, Deiter, Munson, Ahmed, Campbell, Van Ginkel, Gaskin, Lovett
Is that accurate? If so, some of those are non-issues, but some are important. I don't see Wilkins in this
Wilkins under contract until after 2023.

Needham,little and Ingram only ones we need back the rest are meh. Rowe might be too old to really give another contract and not sure we need him with jones. Ingram will be 34 so while I’d love him back I doubt he’s that expensive no matter what stats he puts up this year.
 
Is that with the expected cap increase or no?
I'm not sure. I believe it does however include Miami's expected carry over from 2022. But I'm also assuming it also includes the increase.

Edit: This includes an estimated $225M cap figure for the 2023 season. But not Miami's carry over.
 
I'm not sure. I believe it does however include Miami's expected carry over from 2022. But I'm also assuming it also includes the increase.
Ewww.

I don't think it's both.

The Phinz would be closer to $30 million in that scenario.

That number looks like it would include our carry over.

But again, as it was stated earlier, these numbers always change.

Some days I think we're in cap he## and the next I'm like "oh we can absolutely make a play for R Smith" lol
 
Ewww.

I don't think it's both.

The Phinz would be closer to $30 million in that scenario.

That number looks like it would include our carry over.

But again, as it was stated earlier, these numbers always change.

Some days I think we're in cap he## and the next I'm like "oh we can absolutely make a play for R Smith" lol
I just checked with over the cap. It includes an expected cap of $225M.
 
I just checked with over the cap. It includes an expected cap of $225M.
OK, so we would be looking at about 25-30 million.

Then I saw, 2024 is expected to be 256 million?

Yeah... Miami can make a move if they really wanted to or needed to.
 
