Updated draft order after win

meatpardle said: I know I'm much happier being a Dolphins fan than I am a Bengals or Lions fan heading into the off-season, for I see light where once there was none. Click to expand...

I dunno I would see a light at the end of the tunnel being a Bengals fan with Joe Burrow coming in and having A.J Green and Boyd as weapons. I am impressed with what Flores has done, but I am still skeptical, I have seen plenty of coaches that look great with lesser rosters and zero expectations. Then when they have expectations and a team around them they fall on their faces.