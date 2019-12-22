Updated draft order after win

mrbunglez
Who cares, we have three firsts and two seconds. If Grier is worth the money then he’ll find us difference makers.Not great. Detroit is choking so we stay at 5.
Why in the world wouldn't we be able to get a great player @5?View attachment 35098
I still think they can get a great player at 5.
Agreed, but Flores is at the mercy of Grier. Let’s hope that he knows what he’s doing. I’m rooting for himPhins have 3 ones. If they can get these scrubs to play hard, I’m sure whoever they pick at the top can be quality players.
I dunno I would see a light at the end of the tunnel being a Bengals fan with Joe Burrow coming in and having A.J Green and Boyd as weapons. I am impressed with what Flores has done, but I am still skeptical, I have seen plenty of coaches that look great with lesser rosters and zero expectations. Then when they have expectations and a team around them they fall on their faces.I know I'm much happier being a Dolphins fan than I am a Bengals or Lions fan heading into the off-season, for I see light where once there was none.