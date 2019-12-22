Updated draft order after win

ANUFan

ANUFan

Super Duper Club
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
13,397
Reaction score
7,036
EasyRider said:
Agreed, but Flores is at the mercy of Grier. Let’s hope that he knows what he’s doing. I’m rooting for him
Click to expand...
Even more importantly. We've found a coaching staff that can coach these players up.
What the heck does it mean if we drafted players and still had Gase coaching them?
Clearly we've seen that experiement.

Some still don't understand how important it was to find a coaching staff that's worth a damn.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
153
Reaction score
268
Age
30
Location
New York
In this draft if you don’t pick 1 or 2 it doesn’t really matter when you pick. The level of talent available at 3-10 is pretty much exactly the same. We will end up with a quality starter, or extra picks if we trade back, if we end up with the 5th pick.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Starter
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
4,173
Reaction score
1,572
I am not sure why everyone is writing off a win next week. If KC don't win tonight , it'll be back ups we face in NE, with a coaching staff that comes from this team and would love nothing more than pulling one over their ex employers.
 
rudys119

rudys119

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
928
Reaction score
171
Location
Santa Rosa Caliifornia
meatpardle said:
I know I'm much happier being a Dolphins fan than I am a Bengals or Lions fan heading into the off-season, for I see light where once there was none.
Click to expand...
I dunno I would see a light at the end of the tunnel being a Bengals fan with Joe Burrow coming in and having A.J Green and Boyd as weapons. I am impressed with what Flores has done, but I am still skeptical, I have seen plenty of coaches that look great with lesser rosters and zero expectations. Then when they have expectations and a team around them they fall on their faces.
 
T

Tiko377

Starter
Joined
Aug 26, 2009
Messages
4,426
Reaction score
1,054
Location
Southern California
Yea I understand but Flores with this secondary and dline and 4 wins is pretty insane.

Oh yea and the 4th,5th,6th string running backs and cripple offensive line.
 
