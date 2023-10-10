updated: Great look at all of Rookie TE Julian Hill's blocking!

DOLFANMIKE
Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2002
- Messages
- 7,187
- Reaction score
- 10,593
- Location
- SO CAL
Thank you Ryder for another great breakdown!
Thank you Ryder for another great breakdown!
Doubt that. Everyone knew we needed a TE.I remember at the beginning of the year I was begging for a real tight end who can block on r/miamidolphins and got downvoted into oblivion. But it's no coincidence Smythe has been seen since the first few weeks. He's a mid player and an elite blocker changes this teams offensive arsenal completely.
Legit TEs are some of the best gamechangers in the league. Being able to make elite blocks and be a big target for short throws/redzone are so gamebreaking to have.
I think it was in a thread right after the 1st game where Smythe had like 2 good catches and people like to live in the moment. Smythe is a good TE2/3 but he should never be a TE1 imo. Just isn't good enough at anything to warrant thatDoubt that. Everyone knew we needed a TE.
Fine but down voted into oblivion?I think it was in a thread right after the 1st game where Smythe had like 2 good catches and people like to live in the moment. Smythe is a good TE2/3 but he should never be a TE1 imo. Just isn't good enough at anything to warrant that
Yah the antithesis of Gusickicee
I was praying we'd trade him...ah well...at least he's gone.4 catches 47 yards 0 tds
Last three games
Sometimes when your right about a player it sucks because he was a good teammate but I knew from the moment he was drafted he would hurt us as a team
4 catches 47 yards 0 tds
Last three games
Sometimes when your right about a player it sucks because he was a good teammate but I knew from the moment he was drafted he would hurt us as a team