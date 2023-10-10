 updated: Great look at all of Rookie TE Julian Hill's blocking! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

updated: Great look at all of Rookie TE Julian Hill's blocking!

I remember at the beginning of the year I was begging for a real tight end who can block on r/miamidolphins and got downvoted into oblivion. But it's no coincidence Smythe hasn't been seen much since the first few weeks. He's a mid player and an elite blocker changes this teams offensive arsenal completely.

Legit TEs are some of the best gamechangers in the league. Being able to make elite blocks and be a big target for short throws/redzone are so gamebreaking to have.
 
Last edited:
Wesyad said:
I remember at the beginning of the year I was begging for a real tight end who can block on r/miamidolphins and got downvoted into oblivion. But it's no coincidence Smythe has been seen since the first few weeks. He's a mid player and an elite blocker changes this teams offensive arsenal completely.

Legit TEs are some of the best gamechangers in the league. Being able to make elite blocks and be a big target for short throws/redzone are so gamebreaking to have.
Click to expand...
Doubt that. Everyone knew we needed a TE.
 
andyahs said:
Doubt that. Everyone knew we needed a TE.
Click to expand...
I think it was in a thread right after the 1st game where Smythe had like 2 good catches and people like to live in the moment. Smythe is a good TE2/3 but he should never be a TE1 imo. Just isn't good enough at anything to warrant that
 
Wesyad said:
I think it was in a thread right after the 1st game where Smythe had like 2 good catches and people like to live in the moment. Smythe is a good TE2/3 but he should never be a TE1 imo. Just isn't good enough at anything to warrant that
Click to expand...
Fine but down voted into oblivion?

🤔
 
That's how you make a team, lol. Outstanding.
 
djphinfan said:
4 catches 47 yards 0 tds

Last three games

Sometimes when your right about a player it sucks because he was a good teammate but I knew from the moment he was drafted he would hurt us as a team
Click to expand...

As a Penn State fan I wanted to believe
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom