Updated Phins Playoff & Division Win Percentage Post Bills Embarrassment.

Would like to see the formula for those percentages. Is it simply a matter of records? Or does it include all possible scenarios involving different playoff contending teams playing each other?
I wonder because the drop off to 11% seems a lot, considering head-to-head possibilities.
At this point, not winning the division would be a disaster. Miami's remaining schedule is very favorable and the Bills still have the Chiefs, Eagles, and Cowboys remaining.
View attachment 154673
So not all that meaningful mathematically.....Draftkings has the Fins making the playoffs -1400, this a 93% break even.
+500 to win conference, 17% break even
-450 to win division, 82% break even
It's close enough that those are probably converted from a sportsbook(s)
