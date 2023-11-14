 Updated Phins Playoff & Division Win Percentage Post Bills Embarrassment. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Updated Phins Playoff & Division Win Percentage Post Bills Embarrassment.

Would like to see the formula for those percentages. Is it simply a matter of records? Or does it include all possible scenarios involving different playoff contending teams playing each other?

I wonder because the drop off to 11% seems a lot, considering head-to-head possibilities.
 
Go ask Big E or Kay Adams. If you do talk to Kay, please share her number with some on this board...

1699983367575.png
 
Seems about right, if we don’t lose another game we need KC to lose 2.
 
At this point, not winning the division would be a disaster. Miami's remaining schedule is very favorable and the Bills still have the Chiefs, Eagles, and Cowboys remaining.
 
Draftkings has the Fins making the playoffs -1400, this a 93% break even.
+500 to win conference, 17% break even
-450 to win division, 82% break even

It's close enough that those are probably converted from a sportsbook(s)
 
So not all that meaningful mathematically.....
 
Courtesy of ChatGPT:
The Upshot's NFL Playoff Simulator, the Elo rating system is adapted to estimate the strength of NFL teams and predict the outcomes of their games. Here's how it might work in this specific application:

  1. Initial Team Ratings: Each NFL team starts with an initial Elo rating. This rating is an estimate of the team's overall strength based on historical performance, player composition, and other relevant factors.
  2. Game Outcomes and Adjustments: After each NFL game, the Elo ratings of the teams involved are adjusted. If a lower-rated team beats a higher-rated team, they will gain more Elo points, reflecting their unexpected performance. Conversely, if they lose, especially to a team with a lower rating, they will lose more points.
  3. Predictive Analysis: The system uses these ratings to predict the outcomes of future games. A team with a higher Elo rating is statistically more likely to win against a team with a lower rating. The degree of the difference in ratings can give an indication of the expected margin of victory or likelihood of winning.
  4. Playoff Probabilities: By simulating the remaining games of the season using these ratings and predictions, the simulator can calculate the probabilities of each team making the playoffs. This includes considering various possible outcomes for each game left in the season.
  5. Incorporating Betting Market Data: The Upshot's simulator also integrates information from betting markets, which can provide additional insights into team performance expectations. Betting markets often reflect public opinion and expert analysis, which can fine-tune the predictive power of the Elo ratings.
  6. Dynamic Updating: As the season progresses and more games are played, the teams' Elo ratings are continuously updated, which in turn refines the playoff probabilities. This makes the simulator a dynamic tool, adapting to the current season's trends and performances.
In summary, The Upshot's NFL Playoff Simulator uses an adapted Elo rating system, enriched with betting market data, to dynamically predict NFL game outcomes and calculate playoff probabilities for each team.


it runs like 200k+ simulations on these Elo ratings to figure out percentages as well.

You can play with it yourself (thats what she said) if you want to see how each game effects our chances of making the playoffs :

www.nytimes.com

How the Miami Dolphins Can Make the Playoffs: Through Week 10

The Dolphins now have a 94% chance to make the playoffs.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
 
