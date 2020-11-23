UPDATED Texans Pick prior to Thanksgiving

Bopkin02
Tankathon | 2021 NFL Draft Order
2021 NFL Draft order tracker updated after every game. View traded picks in all seven rounds and a live updating Mock Draft after each game.
www.tankathon.com
The Houston pick is now 8th, but could have been 4th if Houston had lost.
But- if Houston ends up beating Detroit, which is possible, look at all the 4-6 teams right now.
That pick could shoot WAY lower in the first. Gotta pull big time for Detroit and hope the football gods hear us.