UPDATED Texans Pick prior to Thanksgiving

www.tankathon.com

Tankathon | 2021 NFL Draft Order

2021 NFL Draft order tracker updated after every game. View traded picks in all seven rounds and a live updating Mock Draft after each game.
www.tankathon.com www.tankathon.com
OK, first off, screw the Patriots for not beating Houston.
The Houston pick is now 8th, but could have been 4th if Houston had lost.
But- if Houston ends up beating Detroit, which is possible, look at all the 4-6 teams right now.
That pick could shoot WAY lower in the first. Gotta pull big time for Detroit and hope the football gods hear us.
 
I am happy the Pats wont slip into the POs ~ we will get a solid player with that pick
 
Houston looked pretty good too, they may be putting something together. As usual it was way too early to start getting excited for this pick. Wouldn’t surprise me if they are in there remaining games.
 
I actually have a good feeling about the Lions this week, they usually do seem to play pretty hard on Thanksgiving.
Let's hope. They sure dropped a deuce yesterday against a team without their best player and starting their second string QB.
 
