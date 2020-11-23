UPDATED Texans Pick prior to Thanksgiving

Tankathon | 2021 NFL Draft Order 2021 NFL Draft order tracker updated after every game. View traded picks in all seven rounds and a live updating Mock Draft after each game.

OK, first off, screw the Patriots for not beating Houston.The Houston pick is now 8th, but could have been 4th if Houston had lost.But- if Houston ends up beating Detroit, which is possible, look at all the 4-6 teams right now.That pick could shoot WAY lower in the first. Gotta pull big time for Detroit and hope the football gods hear us.