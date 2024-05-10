Upgraded, Downgraded, Stayed the Same...You be the Judge!

So, with the final phase of free agency looming, and a few moves still to be made (maybe), where does Miami stand talent-wise compared to last season? Here's my take.



Quarterback (Same)

Tua Tagovailoa still may have an uptick in his game, especially since we are hearing he has slimmed down, and he's always been someone who keeps working to get better. Mike White could be a tad better in year two of Mike McDaniel's offense as well. I think with the new rules, Skylar Thompson either makes the practice squad or plays elsewhere. I don't see teams rostering three quarterbacks. The big question is whether Tua can, once again, get through the season without getting injured, and if he can he finish strong?



Offensive Line (Downgraded)

The surprise of the draft, was that Miami didn't upgrade the interior of the offensive line. Losing Robert Hunt and having Liam Eichenberg, Robert Davis, or Jack Driscoll as replacements is a downgrade. I'd say Hunt was a B+ and these guys are in the C- range, if we like it in terms of grades (again on paper). Getting Isaiah Wynn back could help. Drafting Patrick Paul is a nice long-term answer at LT. Miami likely will go as far as the offensive line takes them. Last year, this group was middle of the pack before injuries took their toll. Will that be good enough? Is there still a move to be made here?



Wide Receiver (Upgraded)

Adding Odell Beckham Jr. and drafting the two Washington's (Malik and Tahj) upgrades a unit that needed some talent behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. This is going to be fun to watch! I think Beckham still has enough juice.



Tight End (Upgraded)

Jonnu Smith gives Miami a legitimate receiving threat to pair with Durham Smythe. Jody Fortson, Julian Hill, Tanner Conner and Hayden Rucci battle for one or two spots.



Running Back (Upgraded)

The surprise pick of the draft, Jaylen Wright, almost looks like a clone of Raheem Mostert and he can block. That could mean playing time right away. After coming off a stellar rookie year, De'Von Achane looks bigger and stronger. The final spots figure to be a battle between Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks.



Defensive Line (Downgraded)

Replacing Christian Wilkins is no easy task. Chris Grier pivoted pretty well with Teair Tart, Neville Gallimore and Benito Jones the key additions. I think it's a decent to good defensive line, but Wilkins will be missed.



Linebacker (Upgraded)

I really like what Grier did here. Last year, David Long Jr. turned out to be a really good addition for Miami. This year Grier added Shaquil Barrett, Quinton Bell, Jordyn Brooks (physical!), Cam Brown (ST), and Anthony Walker. In the draft, the Dolphins picked Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara.



Secondary (Same)

Kendall Fuller replacing Xavier Howard is probably an upgrade at this point in X's career. Jordan Poyer is a nice add at safety, although DeShon Elliott and Brandon Jones are both gone. I think Cam Smith will have a better chance to emerge in Weaver's defense as he was apparently in Fangio's doghouse. It was recently reported that Nik Needham could move to safety. I could definitely see a June add here.



Special Teams (Same)

This is a tough one to predict. Miami has some athletes who could really help in the return game and with the new kickoff rules. But the Dolphins coverage teams were up and down last year. Also, I am surprised the team didn't upgrade at punter.