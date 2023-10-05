Upoming opponent: Giants PFF grades (FWIW)

brumdog44
Active Roster
Jones, QB 59.1 (27th of 34)
Barkley, HB 72.3 (15th of 51)
Breida, HB 56.0 (46th of 51)
Slayton, WR 63.9 (67th of 113)
Hyatt, WR 58.9 (83rd of 113)
Hodgins, WR 58.3 (85th of 113)
Waller, TE 64.1 (24th of 71)
Bellinger, TE 52.9 (48th of 71)
Schmitz, C 49.0 (33rd of 36)
Glowinski, G 52.1 (56th of 76)
McKethan, G 49.7 (58th of 76)
Lemieux, G 34.3 (74th of 76)
Ezeudu, T 49.7 (64th of 71)
Neal, T 42.5 (68th of 71)
Banks, CB 56.9 (77th of 109)
Hawkins, CB 52.6 (82nd of 109)
Jackson, CB 47.3 (99th of 109)
McKinney, S 66.0 (43rd of 87)
Pinnock, S 49.4 (78th of 87)
Okereki, LB 68.3 (31st of 78)
McFadden, LB 49.1 (73rd of 78)
Lawrence, DI 91.1 (3rd of 129)
Williams, DI 77.0 (16th of 129)
Nunez-Roches, DI 48.0 (101st of 129)
Robinson, DI 52.4 (92nd of 129)
Ojulari, Edge 61.7 (67th of 111)
Thibodeaux, Edge 45.0 (102nd of 111)
Ward, Edge 30.4 (110th of 111)
