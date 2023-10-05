 Upoming opponent: Giants PFF grades (FWIW) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Upoming opponent: Giants PFF grades (FWIW)

Jones, QB 59.1 (27th of 34)
Barkley, HB 72.3 (15th of 51)
Breida, HB 56.0 (46th of 51)
Slayton, WR 63.9 (67th of 113)
Hyatt, WR 58.9 (83rd of 113)
Hodgins, WR 58.3 (85th of 113)
Waller, TE 64.1 (24th of 71)
Bellinger, TE 52.9 (48th of 71)
Schmitz, C 49.0 (33rd of 36)
Glowinski, G 52.1 (56th of 76)
McKethan, G 49.7 (58th of 76)
Lemieux, G 34.3 (74th of 76)
Ezeudu, T 49.7 (64th of 71)
Neal, T 42.5 (68th of 71)

Banks, CB 56.9 (77th of 109)
Hawkins, CB 52.6 (82nd of 109)
Jackson, CB 47.3 (99th of 109)
McKinney, S 66.0 (43rd of 87)
Pinnock, S 49.4 (78th of 87)
Okereki, LB 68.3 (31st of 78)
McFadden, LB 49.1 (73rd of 78)
Lawrence, DI 91.1 (3rd of 129)
Williams, DI 77.0 (16th of 129)
Nunez-Roches, DI 48.0 (101st of 129)
Robinson, DI 52.4 (92nd of 129)
Ojulari, Edge 61.7 (67th of 111)
Thibodeaux, Edge 45.0 (102nd of 111)
Ward, Edge 30.4 (110th of 111)
 
Holy hell...that's ugly. Their center is trash, but STILL graded way higher then Eich.
Yep. And their offensive line is really banged up to boot. Andrew Thomas is their best offensive lineman but he isn't listed because he's missed the last three games. He didn't practice Wednesday again and Brian DaBoll said in his press conference when he was asked if Thomas could play this week he said that 'I'm leaning towards no'. Shmitz and Lemieux were also DNP practices today as well with injuries. Barkley did practice on a limited basis.

The Giants best players are on the defensive interior, but they seem to be more of cloggers than guys that put pressure up the middle.
 
