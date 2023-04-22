 Upon Further Review... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Upon Further Review...

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
21,102
Reaction score
23,716
With the draft less than a week away, who are some prospects that have grown on you? That you like the more you see them?

I have my list of favorites, but there are a couple who have grown on me after taking another look.

I'll get it started with DE Isaiah McGuire of Missouri. He seems to be ranked around the top 100 by most sites and scouting reports highlight some inconsistencies in his play.

But the tape is outstanding. The quickness and physical strength pops out. He also has good size and his athletic testing is awesome.

I know every team needs pass rushers and corners. Don't know if McGuire is worth pick 51, but he might be.
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Club Member
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
6,447
Reaction score
5,000
Location
NC
I really hope they draft my son, and it doesn't matter what round. He has all the intangibles - high motor, violent hands, and well liked by his peers. Sure, he's only 3 but id be open to long term contracts for him to develop.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
2,118
Reaction score
4,965
Age
33
Location
New York
As an upstate NY guy, I like to see guys from Syracuse drafted. They have two prospects that I believe would fit our needs; OT Matthew Bergeron and RB Sean Tucker. Bergeron has the size, 6’5” 320lbs and arms 33.75” inches, to play OT in the NFL. That being said he might have more upside at guard and we need a LG. He played RT and LT at Syracuse, so he is familiar with both sides of the line.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
4,275
Reaction score
6,533
Mauch and Bergeron are two guys I like transitioning to OG but could bring value at OT as well.

Tyjae Spears and DeWayne McBride at RB.

I love Mayer but the Fins won't get near him so at TE I like Kraft over LaPorta and would love to get Washington.

Those are the positions I would like to see addressed.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
19,170
Reaction score
41,426
Location
New Jersey
Isaiah Foskey the Notre Dame Edge. I think a lot of people are sleeping on this kid.

But the one player that I absolutely love is CB Julius Brents. A big physical and athletic DB, who can play all over the secondary.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
4,275
Reaction score
6,533
At positions of less need I love LB's Jack Campbell and Nick Herbig, DT Keeanu Benton, WR's Tank Dell and Johnathan Mingo, DE's Isiah McGuire and Derick Hall, S Sydney Brown to name a few.
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
3,050
Reaction score
4,665
Location
Georgia
Jack Campbell
Isaiah Foskey
Darnell Washington
Sydney Brown
Dewayne McBride
Evan Hull
Payne Durham
Daiyan Henley
 
