Upon Further Review...

With the draft less than a week away, who are some prospects that have grown on you? That you like the more you see them?



I have my list of favorites, but there are a couple who have grown on me after taking another look.



I'll get it started with DE Isaiah McGuire of Missouri. He seems to be ranked around the top 100 by most sites and scouting reports highlight some inconsistencies in his play.



But the tape is outstanding. The quickness and physical strength pops out. He also has good size and his athletic testing is awesome.



I know every team needs pass rushers and corners. Don't know if McGuire is worth pick 51, but he might be.