 Upside Case On The Dolphins Pass Rush Next Year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Upside Case On The Dolphins Pass Rush Next Year

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
4,390
Reaction score
8,119
Age
48
Location
san diego
Let's see if they can stay healthy, and what Weaver can do with them. I think the pass rush will be critical this year, because I am not sure what we will have in the secondary, and our linebackers never seem to be great in coverage either. Side note Greg Rousseau just bagged a nice deal from the Bills. Both Jaelan Phillips and the Dolphins have to be looking at that as a baseline:

www.espn.com

How Dolphins' D can 'open up Pandora's box' with pass rush in 2025

Miami's defense will look much different in 2025. But the cornerstone, they're hoping, will be a fearsome threesome.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
Last edited:
Travis34 said:
Maybe comparable contracts... but I dont see it, Rousseau has been much more healthy
Click to expand...
I guess it depends on the year Phillips has. And remember who he is negotiating against! Anyway, wasn't my main point, I just put it in there as a side note. More curious about how the pass rush looks this year. I could see it being pretty good. It better be, because I am not sure what we will have in the secondary, and our linebackers never seem to be able to cover.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom