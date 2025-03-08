Upside Case On The Dolphins Pass Rush Next Year

phinsforlife
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 4,390
- Reaction score
- 8,119
- Age
- 48
- Location
- san diego
Let's see if they can stay healthy, and what Weaver can do with them. I think the pass rush will be critical this year, because I am not sure what we will have in the secondary, and our linebackers never seem to be great in coverage either. Side note Greg Rousseau just bagged a nice deal from the Bills. Both Jaelan Phillips and the Dolphins have to be looking at that as a baseline:
How Dolphins' D can 'open up Pandora's box' with pass rush in 2025
Miami's defense will look much different in 2025. But the cornerstone, they're hoping, will be a fearsome threesome.
www.espn.com
Last edited: