Us divided...the fans

This QB sh** has gotten out of control. Tua worship threads? He has only been the QB of this team for 4 games and there is worship? alabama fan much? I will extend the olive branch and say as a MIAMI DOLPHINS fan who would have drafted LB Isaiah Simmons...Tua cult please for the love of all that is realistic, Eat your crow and admit Herbert should have been the pick. Maybe we can have peace? He needs this, he needs that! He wins!.... His stats suck! Own it, eat it, and let's have peace. Tua fans be like..IF WE BUILD THE PERFECT TEAM HE WILL BE GREAT! Well no shi*! His arse needs to start performing right now! I hear the rookie QB hype and it is not Tua. He is the QB of a 6-4 team and not a QB of a 3-7 team. So please show me something!
 
I’m confused, should we have drafted Simmons, or as your very next sentence says, Herbert?

He’s a rookie qb. They all need time.
 
We are all fans of the same team. Why does anyone have to be wrong and eat crow? Exactly what does that solve? Tua is still the quarterback and you need to get behind that fact. "I would have drafted X" is really a pretty stupid argument of people IMO. It doesn't matter who you wanted, you got who you got. Do you feel the need to say I told you so like a petulant child? If so, keep making these kinds of threads. Kthnxbye!
 
I am tired of the QB fans fighting! I would have probably and wrongfully drafted Simmons. I am ok with that. But this Tua worship and excuse stuff is out of control! Let's be realistic and own it please.
 
Crow threads for rookie QBs. Maybe wait a couple years before starting a thread like this. It’s **** like this that make Dolphin fans look stupid.
There’s no telling how Herbert would’ve done with these receivers, RBs, or o line. Grass is always greener on the other side. Hell Tua might’ve been lighting it up for the chargers if he went there instead for all we know.
 
wor•ship wûr′shĭp
►​

  • n.
    The reverent love and devotion accorded a deity, an idol, or a sacred object.
  • n.
    The ceremonies, prayers, or other religious forms by which this love is expressed.


In light of the definition, do you really think TT deserves a "worship" thread?

Is he a god, or some sort of supernatural being?
 
Let me see if I understand your point correctly, you want everyone to get onboard by saying Tua sucks and we should have drafted Herbert. After 4 games, that is just the way it is and nothing will change.

Then we would all be united and only make threads and posts that have this opinion.
 
Is that going to make you feel better? How does that change anything? Tua is the QB going forward get over it.
 
Trust me mrbunglez, forum names will be changed and thoughts changed. I wish I was as shiny and new as you! I am not hating on Tua. But worship?
 
Newsflash: A lot of fans are irrational. They will say someone is a Hall of Famer after a win and then want them cut after a loss the very next game. This extends to all of the coaching staff and GMs as well. Very few on this forum are consistent in their beliefs and ride out the highs and lows.

Trying to act like Herbert is the pick is the exact same example of being irrational so apparently you're no different.
 
So you want us fans to throw the rookie QB under the bus after four games where he's shown plenty of promise? How about the Herbert worshipers support the team and get behind their young QB. But it's all the Tua worshippers fault for causing the divide. :lol:
 
