Us divided...the fans

This QB sh** has gotten out of control. Tua worship threads? He has only been the QB of this team for 4 games and there is worship? alabama fan much? I will extend the olive branch and say as a MIAMI DOLPHINS fan who would have drafted LB Isaiah Simmons...Tua cult please for the love of all that is realistic, Eat your crow and admit Herbert should have been the pick. Maybe we can have peace? He needs this, he needs that! He wins!.... His stats suck! Own it, eat it, and let's have peace. Tua fans be like..IF WE BUILD THE PERFECT TEAM HE WILL BE GREAT! Well no shi*! His arse needs to start performing right now! I hear the rookie QB hype and it is not Tua. He is the QB of a 6-4 team and not a QB of a 3-7 team. So please show me something!