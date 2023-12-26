 USA Today Power Rankings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

USA Today Power Rankings

it seemed like the guy was saying here's the teams in order of how i like them, not here's the teams in order of how good they are, and when i looked at it there was a video of steve a smith going on so i think no facts were used in the making of this power ranking
 
FinsFaninGeorgia said:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/spor...ns-niners-chiefs-cowboys-week-17/72028742007/

Has anyone looked at the USA Today Week 17 NFL power rankings? This idiot has the Dolphins ranked #7. I know there are dozens of power rankings and it doesn't matter at all, but this irked me for some reason. How do you rank the Dolphins below the Chiefs?
Same as the college rankings absolutely had to have Texas ahead of Alabama. The Chiefs beat us. I agree it's stupid since we would probably beat them this week.
 
USA Today should have been disbanded decades ago.

They’re horrid.

Who the hell is Nate Davis? Ugly as ****.
 
Gsmack_42 said:
There is still a USA Today. Damn I haven’t read that crap in over 20 years.
Our local paper is part of the USA Twodaysago network. Just an absolute rag, constantly late , "news" is 3 days old, I just can't seem to bring myself to quit getting it delivered though. As my Dad says "I still get the paper just to make sure I'm not in the Sunday obituaries"
 
Because 75% of the media still has a giant boner for the petulant Patrick Mahomes and the petulant Travis Kelce. They desperately crave for them to be in another Super Bowl.
 
spiketex said:
Because 75% of the media still has a giant boner for the petulant Patrick Mahomes and the petulant Travis Kelce. They desperately crave for them to be in another Super Bowl.
100%. I had to mute the tv because it was so obvious Romo was pulling for the Chiefs. It was disgusting.
 
I don’t know how you can do a power rankings after last Monday and not say 1. Baltimore 2. San Francisco 3. Miami 4. Buffalo 5. Philly?

Or something like that, maybe Detroit could be in there somewhere and the order could be switched around, but Miami 7? That’s just a hater…
 
