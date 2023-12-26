USA Today Power Rankings

FinsFaninGeorgia
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 164
- Reaction score
- 222
- Age
- 47
- Location
- Atlanta
https://www.usatoday.com/story/spor...ns-niners-chiefs-cowboys-week-17/72028742007/
Has anyone looked at the USA Today Week 17 NFL power rankings? This idiot has the Dolphins ranked #7. I know there are dozens of power rankings and it doesn't matter at all, but this irked me for some reason. How do you rank the Dolphins below the Chiefs?
Has anyone looked at the USA Today Week 17 NFL power rankings? This idiot has the Dolphins ranked #7. I know there are dozens of power rankings and it doesn't matter at all, but this irked me for some reason. How do you rank the Dolphins below the Chiefs?