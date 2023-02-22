 USC QB Caleb Williams #1 Choice is the Miami Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

USC QB Caleb Williams #1 Choice is the Miami Dolphins

foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
6,551
Reaction score
2,853
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
3,672
Reaction score
6,060
Babe Christina Marie GIF

Heres mine, guess where both SOL.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
8,557
Reaction score
15,604
I like Tua, but I would be ecstatic if the Dolphins got him beginning in 2024.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
13,889
Reaction score
31,479
Age
70
Location
Miami
foozool13 said:
Says his top landing spot would be Miami for obvious reasons. Maybe not the best idea to say something like that since it’s not really his choice. Still, kid is a stud and would love it if Miami could land him.

https://people.com/sports/heisman-winner-caleb-williams-2024-nfl-draft-miami-dolphins/
Click to expand...
The only way the Dolphins would be able to select Williams is they completely collapse next season and finish with the top pick in the 2024 draft.

I don’t see that happening. So if he really likes Miami that much. He can always live in Miami in the off season and live in the city that does draft him during the season.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
3,921
Reaction score
5,764
Barring serious injury the kid is a lock for #1 overall next year, so No he is not going to be a Dolphin.

Impressive QB prospect for sure, he made a throw in the Cotton Bowl that only a couple of NFL guys(Mahomes & Allen)could make.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom