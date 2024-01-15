Use it to get better. Life's Tough. Use It To Get Better Thread.

End of season really brings a lot of the haters out. It's like after a loss but they stick around longer, like herpes.. They will all slink back to their holes soon enough or get outright ban hammered, just gotta weather the hater storm.Anyways!I'm looking forward to diving into the numbers a bit in the off season and really seeing what happened with this team this year. Analyzing injuries and what role they played, McDaniels play calling, how and why it changed over the course of the year and what we can do moving forward.Also looking forward to reading about all the draft prospects from our resident analysts who are incredibly knowledgeable.Lastly, super stoked to actually have a 1st round pick again! I hope it's traded.