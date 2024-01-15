Use it to get better. Life's Tough. Use It To Get Better Thread.

Fin-Loco
Grilling Chicken Little
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 27,706
- Reaction score
- 89,865
- Location
- Margaritaville
As of yesterday morning, the season is over. 31 teams have it end the way they don’t want. Life’s tough. Get a helmet. Now, go get better and spend the offseason relentlessly trying to find ways to make sure that next year no matter what goes down, we’re optimally set up to be holding the Lombardi next February. There are a billion of threads to go and whine in. If you want to actually have real conversation about non kneejerk things that can make us better next year, do it here. Seriously, don't bring your whining negativity, and hyperbole in here or you'll get rewarded with a vacation.