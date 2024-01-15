 Use it to get better. Life's Tough. Use It To Get Better Thread. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Use it to get better. Life's Tough. Use It To Get Better Thread.

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Grilling Chicken Little
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
27,706
Reaction score
89,865
Location
Margaritaville
As of yesterday morning, the season is over. 31 teams have it end the way they don’t want. Life’s tough. Get a helmet. Now, go get better and spend the offseason relentlessly trying to find ways to make sure that next year no matter what goes down, we’re optimally set up to be holding the Lombardi next February. There are a billion of threads to go and whine in. If you want to actually have real conversation about non kneejerk things that can make us better next year, do it here. Seriously, don't bring your whining negativity, and hyperbole in here or you'll get rewarded with a vacation.
 
End of season really brings a lot of the haters out. It's like after a loss but they stick around longer, like herpes. 🤔. They will all slink back to their holes soon enough or get outright ban hammered, just gotta weather the hater storm.

Anyways!

I'm looking forward to diving into the numbers a bit in the off season and really seeing what happened with this team this year. Analyzing injuries and what role they played, McDaniels play calling, how and why it changed over the course of the year and what we can do moving forward.

Also looking forward to reading about all the draft prospects from our resident analysts who are incredibly knowledgeable.

Lastly, super stoked to actually have a 1st round pick again! I hope it's traded. 😂
 
Get the number one seed.

Or, completely change philosophies to deal with the late season push. Develop a power running game with a monster offensive line. This finesse offense isn't going to travel in harsh weather conditions.

So it's either, get the number one seed or change the philosophy.
 
While I appreciate the good vibes weekly game threads, you’re the one that should’ve enjoyed a vacation for making a contentious thread telling others to quit posting. That served no purpose except to cause strife in the forum.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom