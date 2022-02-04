Using a coach with 2nd level NFL QB experience - Brilliant or Brain fart?



I'm starting to think it is brilliant because:



1) Second tier QB's are used to simulate the upcoming weeks opponent for our defense to practice against in the NFL.

2) That is a lot of exposure to many different styles of offensive play over a 5–10 year period of time for a QB.

3) Head Coaching requires the ability to plan for both offensive and defensive schemes, along with developing the team to support the Coaches' vision and schemes.



What better "experience" is there for a potential HC then operating multiple different NFL systems over several years?

I can't conceive of a better "springboard" for a new HC to come from.



Brain Fart?



What about the ability to be able to effectively control an NFL team through an NFL season and through the playoffs?

What about the ability to establish an effective group of coaches to get us into the playoffs and beyond?

What about his ability to develop players to the level of play the NFL demands?

What about his ability to work effectively with the GM and the rest of the Front Office?

What about his ability to identify the teams' strengths and weaknesses?

What about his ability to identify good players in a draft?

What about his ability to help develop the player board for a draft?

What about his ability to identify the actual effectiveness of a potential Free Agent beyond their past statistics?

What about his ability to identify character problems in any incoming players and coaches?

How effectively will he be able to deal with "prima Donnas"?



All these questions apply to any HC candidate with or without previous Head Coaching experience. I don't see anyone being good in all these areas, but it would be nice if we could find someone who is.



Coaches with previous HC experience will have had their HC strengths and weaknesses exposed - that's probably why they are being considered.



What's your opinion?



Brilliant idea to bring in a HC candidate with years of second level NFL experience and some successful NFL coaching experience.

Brain Fart to bring in a HC candidate with years of second level NFL experience and some successful NFL coaching experience.



Pick one or both and please "elaborate" (make the case for your opinion with some kind of reasoned response -as opposed to an emotionally driven pile of "drivel").



Go for it befor the FO picks our new HC.