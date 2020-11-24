Using Fitz to March down the field, and Tua in the red zone

Yeah, I know this sounds crazy, nobody does this. But I think, at this point, Fitz is good to get us going with some first downs, but always struggles in the red zone because he stares down receivers. Tua, with his current limitations. Has shown to be quite good in the red zone, by not making mistakes, fitting balls into tight windows, and being able to look off receivers. I know nobody uses their QBs as “role” players like this, but it seems like an interesting thing to try.