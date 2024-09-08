Van Ginkel one hand pick six

DolphinsFanLover
I sure miss him but I am very happy for him! That is a sweet play!
Me too. He’s all heart and always has the football - be it picks, fumbles, blocked punts. He just makes plays.Wish we would have paid him. Would have preferred him over some guys we gave big pay days to on defense.
Gink is gonna be a fan favourite over in Minnesota.Hate saying this, but Vikings seems appropriate for a man of his stature. What a play!!!
He turned 29 in July and does not have a huge window of time left in his prime. I don't blame him for going to a team like the Vikings where he is a clear starter. The fact that we paid Barrett a similar amount of money leads me to believe he was looking for more opportunities than Miami was willing to commit to (a 3rd option when Chubb and Phillips are healthy).