Van Ginkel one hand pick six

superphin said: Wish we would have paid him. Would have preferred him over some guys we gave big pay days to on defense.

He turned 29 in July and does not have a huge window of time left in his prime. I don’t blame him for going to a team like the Vikings where he is a clear starter. The fact that we paid Barrett a similar amount of money leads me to believe he was looking for more opportunities than Miami was willing to commit to (a 3rd option when Chubb and Phillips are healthy).Personally speaking, I would have preferred we keep him as well. I was not a huge fan of the Chop pick (I wanted OL or WR) and we might have went a different direction if we had AVG locked up for a few years. Hopefully it all works out the best way for both sides.