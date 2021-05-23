Van Ginkel Ready to Pounce this upcoming Season.............

Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel is hoping that Miami can put him in the right position to contribute in 2021.

"Hopefully, this year i can take it to another level. Van Ginkel said, i think the coaches will put me in the right spot to help me succeed and develop me as a player. i'm looking forward to using that relentless effort and try to help this team win."

One specific area where Van Ginkel is hoping to improve is as a pass rusher.

"Yeah, i'd like to continue to work on my pass rusher, Van Ginkel said. whenever i can improve my win percentage or be able to be a tackle cleaner, whatever the case may be, being quicker and faster is the biggest thing. i want to be able to explode off the line and be able to bend the edge or get stronger and counter inside. i'd say that's the biggest part of my game i'd like to improve on. it's kind of the same goal: keep adding strength and get faster. and then just have better knowledge of the playbook, this being my third year in it to be able to be move assertive with my calls and adjustments. that's a huge part of that i'm trying to improve on my game."



Courtesy of Phins Up Nation...............