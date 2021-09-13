Van Ginkle

I was hoping for a far better outing from AVG this past weekend, but in the few plays I watched again today, he missed some plays that really hurt us.



His tackling issues surprised me. Especially on the long pass/run by Jonnu Smith in Q4, along with the missed play on Damien Harris on that 3rd and 1 with about 5 minutes to go. I know he is still a work in progress, and at least he was in position at times, but still...