Van Noy interview reveals toxic environment

It appears Van Noy's first hand account of the behind the scenes toxic environment, created by Flores, was worse than what was let on.
I'm just glad Grier chose Tua over Flores. And Flores is now gone.Thanks for posting that. Thats very interesting. Flores was someone Grier knew very well and handpicked. Almost ended up costing him his job.
Dude tried to be Belichick without the rings lolI honestly was pissed when we let Flores go, thought he was a good HC. But thank god we did, I swear that guy gets scummier and scummier every passing day that new information comes out.
I'm just glad Grier chose Tua over Flores. And Flores is now gone.
I honestly was pissed when we let Flores go, thought he was a good HC. But thank god we did, I swear that guy gets scummier and scummier every passing day that new information comes out.
Can be said for every single coach that learned from him and became a HCDude tried to be Belichick without the rings lol
That's why they constantly get fired 2-3 years in. Can't do it the belichick way without rings. Players didn't like the belichick way even with the rings, they definitely don't like it when you haven't won anythingCan be said for every single coach that learned from him and became a HC
Down to the root.That Belichick coaching tree sucks, I mean just plain sucks.