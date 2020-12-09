Van Noy on McAfee Show

FinsFanforlife1
Great interview after Bengals win with Van Noy in regards to defense, culture of locker room, Coach Flo, and the Tua/Fitz relationship.
Kyle Van Noy on The Pat McAfee Show Talking Win over Cincinnati
Miami Dolphins superstar linebacker Kyle Van Noy was on The Pat McAfee show Monday to talk about the Dolphins 2020 season, Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the brawl in the game Sunday and what his thoughts are about that, and how all of the rookies currently on this Miami Dolphins team...
