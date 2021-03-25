 Van Noy speaks (or not) about Flores | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Van Noy speaks (or not) about Flores

Bopkin02

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Kyle Van Noy praises Bill Belichick, says "no comment" on Brian Flores - ProFootballTalk

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is back in New England after playing last year in Miami, and it sounds like playing a year for the Dolphins has made him appreciate the Patriot Way. Van Noy, who previously played for the Patriots from 2016 to 2019, was asked how it was different playing for Dolphins head...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Apparently Van Noy isn't taking it well that he got cut in Miami.
 
Crump

how can he know everything we do down here, hell we dont even know. I have a feeling that NE-TB will be week 1, I hope Tom Brady throws for 500 against them ****ers.
 
Beach Bum 91

Game prep and knowledge of tendencies are important, but it still boils down to execution. It's always a battle. Hope we bring our A-game.
 
andyahs

Enjoy your pay cut KVN. You're gone and irrelevant now.
 
