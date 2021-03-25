Van Noy speaks (or not) about Flores

Bopkin02
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2003
- Messages
- 2,431
- Reaction score
- 3,269
- Age
- 53
- Location
- East Petersburg, PA
Kyle Van Noy praises Bill Belichick, says "no comment" on Brian Flores - ProFootballTalk
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is back in New England after playing last year in Miami, and it sounds like playing a year for the Dolphins has made him appreciate the Patriot Way. Van Noy, who previously played for the Patriots from 2016 to 2019, was asked how it was different playing for Dolphins head...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Apparently Van Noy isn't taking it well that he got cut in Miami.