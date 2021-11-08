 Vance Joseph? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Vance Joseph?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,262
Reaction score
12,419
If Miami makes a coaching change, I really want an offensive minded HC.

But, I've been impressed watching a few Cardinals games this year. That defense is fast and they hit.

Perhaps Joseph should be in consideration? Ideally, the Dolphins could bring him in as assistant head coach with someone like Doug Peterson.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
5,271
Reaction score
3,570
Age
45
Location
East Coast
SF Dolphin Fan said:
If Miami makes a coaching change, I really want an offensive minded HC.

But, I've been impressed watching a few Cardinals games this year. That defense is fast and they hit.

Perhaps Joseph should be in consideration? Ideally, the Dolphins could bring him in as assistant head coach with someone like Doug Peterson.
Click to expand...
Arizona ain't gonna allow that lateral. They'll just add Asst coach to him if not already.

And hellllllll no as HC
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom