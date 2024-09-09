 Vanilla Offense? A Buffalo Game Ploy? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Vanilla Offense? A Buffalo Game Ploy?

Is it possible that we were playing a vanilla offense on Sunday, on purpose?
It could be a game of chess by Mc Daniel. Keep it straightforward and simple, get the new additions acclimated, and insert the top-shelf O this week against the Bills.

This is a strategy used throughout the pre-season so as not to tip your hand and have teams prepare for what they see. Of course this could have backfired as we barely came away with a win against the Jags. Could this be chess? Poker maybe? Coach knows the division games that we have to win, and knows that the Bills have owned us to this point.

This week could see Achane unleashed, creative TE sets, more complicated blocking schemes etc etc. If I'm Mc Daniel, I'm reaching into my bag of tricks for this game. Might as well do, as what we have done in the past has fallen flat.

I think to some extent they held a little bit back, with the short week.

I've said it a 100 times since yesterday, the player to unleash is Jaylen Wright. Achane and Wright in the same backfield is going to be tough to deal with.

Buffalo is going to throw the kitchen sink at Tua. They have to.
 
I think to some extent they held a little bit back, with the short week.

I've said it a 100 times since yesterday, the player to unleash is Jaylen Wright. Achane and Wright in the same backfield is going to be tough to deal with.

Buffalo is going to throw the kitchen sink at Tua.
You will be a basket case if he is inactive Thursday.
 
You will be a basket case if he is inactive Thursday.
No, I'll be a basket case if we have the same useless output from the running game and lose. Achane, Wilson and Mostert is a solid group that a lot of teams wish they had.

We can't afford to let this opportunity slip by.

We should all be basket cases if we keep doing the same things over and over again.
 
Lol why does this keep coming up against Buffalo; it didn't work too well either time last year if he was saving plays for them. I'm sure McDaniel has plays he hasn't called, but to suggest he is saving plays, and potentially sacrificing a win, for an opponent in particular down the line is absurd. If McDaniel thought a play would have helped the team win yesterday he would have called it, otherwise it would have been a dereliction of his responsibilities as the head coach.
 
No, I'll be a basket case if we have the same useless output from the running game and lose. Achane, Wilson and Mostert is a solid group that a lot of teams wish they had.

We can't afford to let this opportunity slip by.

We should all be basket cases if we keep doing the same things over and over again.
People giving you a hard time bc you’re itchy to see our newest speedster Wright are being buffoons! You’re spot on! Wright is gonna do fantastic.
 
People giving you a hard time bc you’re itchy to see our newest speedster Wright are being buffoons! You’re spot on! Wright is gonna do fantastic.
I'm not just itchy to see him, I'm itchy to see the offense evolve. I don't get too attached to any one player and I can make very cold decisions and not think twice about it.

Doesn't mean I don't love Raheem Mostert, I do, I am glad we still have him. I just think a lot of people look at his stats and conclude something that isn't actually the case. Like how on earth could anyone want to replace a RB with 18 rushing TD's from a year ago? Well because I watch the games.

Mostert is going to give us a lot off the bench. He's fast and powerful. He's not just not agile. He's a straight line runner. That'll come in handy down the stretch when teams are tired and he isn't.

But this offense won't take off until it has a true RB1. Wright is that kind of talent, obviously.
 
You would have to think they will not run as many screens as they did against the Jags. While I don't think they were "holding back" I do believe McDaniel will have a very different gameplan against the Bills. That will make the offense look very different (hopefully in a good way).
 
Not sure week 1 was vanilla (rusty, definitely), but I am pretty certain the Bills will see quite a bit that we haven't shown before.
Yeah, lots of teams looked rusty. The total lack of preseason for starters makes for some odd game ones.

I have a feeling some players/coaches were sort of looking ahead towards the Bills and somewhat forgot they had to play the Jags first.

Hopefully more in sync and sharp in game two. And get Wright activated.
 
