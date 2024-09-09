Vanilla Offense? A Buffalo Game Ploy?

Is it possible that we were playing a vanilla offense on Sunday, on purpose?

It could be a game of chess by Mc Daniel. Keep it straightforward and simple, get the new additions acclimated, and insert the top-shelf O this week against the Bills.



This is a strategy used throughout the pre-season so as not to tip your hand and have teams prepare for what they see. Of course this could have backfired as we barely came away with a win against the Jags. Could this be chess? Poker maybe? Coach knows the division games that we have to win, and knows that the Bills have owned us to this point.



This week could see Achane unleashed, creative TE sets, more complicated blocking schemes etc etc. If I'm Mc Daniel, I'm reaching into my bag of tricks for this game. Might as well do, as what we have done in the past has fallen flat.



What do YOU think?