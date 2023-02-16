 Vegas says Tua top 5 QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Vegas says Tua top 5 QB

Mahomes: 2-time (and reigning) MVP, 2-time (and reigning) Super Bowl MVP

Burrow: Led team to Super Bowl in 2021, led team to Conference Championship in 2022. Lost both games by 6 combined points.

Allen: Finished third place in MVP voting in 2022, and second place in MVP voting in 2021.

Tua: Led NFL in passer rating, yards per attempt, and virtually every other passing efficiency metric in 2022.

Hurts: 2022 Second Team All-Pro, led team to 14-3 regular season record, and lost 2022 Super Bowl by 3 points after throwing for 304 yards and one touchdown and rushing for 70 yards and 3 more touchdowns.

Justin Herbert: Career 25-25 record as starter with no playoff wins. Averaged 6.8 yards per attempt and trailed Ryan Tannehill and Andy Dalton in 2022 passer rating. Great hair.

One of these things is not like the other ones.
 
Vegas odds are not based on what they think is going to happen. They are based on how they think people will bet.
 
Great post man! Lol
 
Interesting that Hurts is ranked equal to Tua and behind Herbert in the MVP odds. I’d rank him ahead of those two, but I guess Tua and Herbert can put up equally exceptional numbers in the right circumstances .
 
In most power rankings I've seen, Tua is ranked 6 or 7 so his production last season warrants it. We'll see if the Judo and a second season in the same system helps him....
 
