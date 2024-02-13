Vegas Views The Dolphins Somewhat Favorably For Next Year - What Does It Mean And Imply About The Team?

Vegas currently gives the Dolphins the 9th best odds of winning the Super Bowl next year. ESPN, 2nd link, has Miami ranked 6th in their power rankings. That is the good news. For clarification sake, these odds and rankings take into account what the pundits believe teams will do in the offseason.The bad news is in both cases, Miami is behind Buffalo. One notch lower in ESPN, and 5 spots back in Vegas (9 vs 4). Even worse, +2000, vs +1200 for Buffalo. This means Vegas gives Miami about half the chance of winning the SB that they give to Buffalo. This is what really worries me.There is a good argument to be made that Miami is the same or a slightly better regular season team than Buffalo, but not nearly the same post season team that Buffalo is. The ability to play outdoors, on the road, in the cold, which tends to happen. Then style of play, what the offense can do against better defenses in tougher conditions, the importance of the QB being able to be mobile and extend plays, etc.There is a big difference between being a good regular season team that dominates at home, and being a good post season team that can win on the road and in bad weather. I think this is what Vegas is telling us. Hopefully the Dolphins realize this and start building the team in such a way that they are better structured to win in the post season.