VENTING

Dj Shoj

Dj Shoj

Hey Fellow Fins fans,

I love this team, but if there's a word that describes how I feel right now, it's in this photo. I know we’ll get better, but I just had to vent. Fins up!1000018119.jpg
 
I'm not mad at Thompson. He is what he is and he can't control that. I am mad at Grier/McDaniel for thinking he can be an adequate #2, especially when we have an injury prone QB. I'm mad that our coaching staff failed to have this team ready after having 10 days to prepare. I'm mad that they thought the trenches could be ignored and we'd be fine.
 
How can anybody be mad at Skyler Thompson

This coach couldn't put Tom Brady in a position to succeed
 
Thompson ABSOLUTELY is a HUGE part of this. You have to throw the damn ball. He has not progressed 1 bit. You can't worry about picks when you are down. Throw the damn ball! He is PART of this WHOLE crap show!
 
Not mad at Thompson. But he is just plain awful. After 3 years he still takes forever to process a play. He doesn't even know how to throw a Hail Mary.
Just terrible
 
We are averaging 7 ypc and have a passed twice as much as rushed

You can't teach stupid
He's either drinking or just the world's dumbest coach
maybe both
 
finfanatl said:
Not mad at Thompson. But he is just plain awful. After 3 years he still takes forever to process a play. He doesn't even know how to throw a Hail Mary.
Just terrible
Why is he in the team tho.
Like why
 
teemu7 said:
How can anybody be mad at Skyler Thompson

This coach couldn't put Tom Brady in a position to succeed
You are 100% correct. We did nothing for years about building an offensive line and did nothing this year in getting a quality backup for Tua. As long as the fish are biting I’ll be fishing on Sundays.
 
YorkshirePhin said:
He's been here 3 years and has not progressed at all.......and he wasn't any good to start with.

Not mad at him.......but he's a piss poor NFL QB.
I don't disagree but the coaches haven't developed him and have not tailored the game plan at all

We are averaging 7 yd per carry but yet we keep throwing

Or running it with the fb
 
