Nobody would like to play behind this Grier failure of OLHow can anybody be mad at Skyler Thompson
This coach couldn't put Tom Brady in a position to succeed
How can anybody be mad at Skyler Thompson
This coach couldn't put Tom Brady in a position to succeed
Why is he in the team tho.Not mad at Thompson. But he is just plain awful. After 3 years he still takes forever to process a play. He doesn't even know how to throw a Hail Mary.
Just terrible
You are 100% correct. We did nothing for years about building an offensive line and did nothing this year in getting a quality backup for Tua. As long as the fish are biting I’ll be fishing on Sundays.How can anybody be mad at Skyler Thompson
This coach couldn't put Tom Brady in a position to succeed
He's been here 3 years and has not progressed at all.......and he wasn't any good to start with.How can anybody be mad at Skyler Thompson
I don't disagree but the coaches haven't developed him and have not tailored the game plan at allHe's been here 3 years and has not progressed at all.......and he wasn't any good to start with.
Not mad at him.......but he's a piss poor NFL QB.