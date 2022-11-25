VERY DISAPPOINTING !!!! DON'T LOOK

Do not, I repeat DO NOT accidentally look at the standings at ESPN or NFL.COM. The crushing disgust I feel when I see the Jills have pasted us, if even for just for 3 days, makes me a little nauseous. I have become accustom to clicking over for just a few seconds at the start of every day and seeing that smiling Dolphins icon at the top of the standings. I tried that today not thinking about what I would see, and the shock made me jump so hard I spit out my false teeth, knocked off my toupee, and spilled coffee all over my laptop.



When ya start getting up in years the body doesn't need that sort of shock in the morning. Some of you young guys might be able to handle it, but having turned 24 my birthday, I am just too old to handle such trauma. Just do yourself a favor and don't look until after Sunday when hopefully all will be back to normal.