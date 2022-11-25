 VERY DISAPPOINTING !!!! DON'T LOOK | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

VERY DISAPPOINTING !!!! DON'T LOOK

KTOWNFINFAN

Do not, I repeat DO NOT accidentally look at the standings at ESPN or NFL.COM. The crushing disgust I feel when I see the Jills have pasted us, if even for just for 3 days, makes me a little nauseous. I have become accustom to clicking over for just a few seconds at the start of every day and seeing that smiling Dolphins icon at the top of the standings. I tried that today not thinking about what I would see, and the shock made me jump so hard I spit out my false teeth, knocked off my toupee, and spilled coffee all over my laptop.

When ya start getting up in years the body doesn't need that sort of shock in the morning. Some of you young guys might be able to handle it, but having turned 24 my birthday, I am just too old to handle such trauma. Just do yourself a favor and don't look until after Sunday when hopefully all will be back to normal.
 
The Gov

The Gov

Confused Kevin James GIF by TV Land
 
The Ghost

That's funny, I was just on tankathon.com looking at the draft seedings and saw the same thing. Wasn't thrilled even though I knew it was just a technicality.

The last thing I said before clicking on this thread was "F the Lions".

On a side note, I was on tankathon site to get a better feel for the top of the draft order because my boss is a Bears so were discussing Will Anderson Jr.

Bears are in an 8 way tie for teams with 3 wins but I didn't realize the Bears and Panthers had 8 losses, where as everyone else with 3 wins only has 7 losses. Which wouldn't matter so much had I not realized the Bears SOS is .569 and they have virtually no chance of holding onto that 3rd spot because of that SOS. I was a little surprised by that % considering Detroit and GB are having down years and then I realized they are playing the AFCE this year so our strong division is hurting them big time.

Raiders, Seahawks (Den), Rams, Browns, Jags, Steelers are 4-9 with much lower SOS.
 
KTOWNFINFAN

The Ghost said:
That's funny, I was just on tankathon.com looking at the draft seedings and saw the same thing. Wasn't thrilled even though I knew it was just a technicality.

The last thing I said before clicking on this thread was "F the Lions".

On a side note, I was on tankathon site to get a better feel for the top of the draft order because my boss is a Bears so were discussing Will Anderson Jr.

Bears are in an 8 way tie for teams with 3 wins but I didn't realize the Bears and Panthers had 8 losses, where as everyone else with 3 wins only has 7 losses. Which wouldn't matter so much had I not realized the Bears SOS is .569 and they have virtually no chance of holding onto that 3rd spot because of that SOS. I was a little surprised by that % considering Detroit and GB are having down years and then I realized they are playing the AFCE this year so our strong division is hurting them big time.

Raiders, Seahawks (Den), Rams, Browns, Jags, Steelers are 4-9 with much lower SOS.
Interesting, strange how some of the rules to draft order seems upside down some times. I guess once you think about it a little it makes sense but at first glance some of the tie breakers seem backwards.
 
KTOWNFINFAN

Michael Scott said:
**** the Bills.

Forget to mention this at our family dinner last evening — I am thankful for the opportunity to sweep those bitches in a few weeks.
I hope you are right. Would have been nice to see the Lions win yesterday so we didn't even need to win up there, but I agree, if we get a little break on the weather, we have a great chance to go there and pull out the broom. When I say break on the weather, I don't mean so much about the cold, but we need to have low wind and no snow. Sunny and 20 degrees at kickoff with little to no wind and we leave with the dub.
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

You can't go by that and the kid wearing #26 on good morning football said Tua is gonna rock it. We will go back up one we lambaste the Texans Sunday.
 
Fred Bear

Their wasn't nobody picking the Bengals in the Super Bowl last year . So what do they know. I have Miami and #1 I don't get paid and I'm more right than them most of the time.
 
cltchperf

KTOWNFINFAN said:
I hope you are right. Would have been nice to see the Lions win yesterday so we didn't even need to win up there, but I agree, if we get a little break on the weather, we have a great chance to go there and pull out the broom. When I say break on the weather, I don't mean so much about the cold, but we need to have low wind and no snow. Sunny and 20 degrees at kickoff with little to no wind and we leave with the dub.
That's not good if Tua needs little wind to win in cold. Remember with miami's wrs, I think short passes if in stride and accurate can counter cold weather from yac yards. And if miami's run game keeps getting better, they'll def be made to play in cold windy weather.
 
Fred Bear

Miami is a different team this year, also remember Tua saying he was going up to Maryland last year to practice with his Lil brudda.
 
