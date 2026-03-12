Very in depth interview on Malik Willis

Being overlooked at Auburn. How did Willis handle the snub?

Breaking out at Liberty.

Draft Weekend. It was wildly disappointing for everyone, but Willis’ demeanor shocked family and friends. (“ Malik was the one picking up the room.”)

was the one picking up the room.”) In another universe — if Willis isn’t thrust into action as a rookie — what happens? Mike Vrabel had a developmental plan.

Whenever he did get overlooked, Willis’ response has been the same. He doesn’t play victim or smite the football gods. (“The situations he went through would’ve completely ruined guys. And that’s not just hypothetical. … They quit altogether.”)

The moment everything clicked in the pros? He was still a Titan.

Willis was dynamite in 1 1/2 games last season. McEvoy explains why he believes that version of Willis is here to stay through the course of a 17-game season. (“That’s who he is. You’re just going to see that multiply out.”)

Everyone saw Willis give his NFL Combine gear to a homeless woman who was also pregnant. He doesn’t do this stuff for the cameras. McEvoy has witnessed this scene many times.

Jon-Eric Sullivan is the new Dolphins GM. Jeff Hafley is the head coach. Malik Willis is the QB. None of this is an accident. (“The people that have been around him have no doubt of what he is and what he will be going forward.”)

This is from an interview with Sean McEvoy of Quarterback Takeover by Tyler Dunne, who's been working with Willis since his senior year of high school in 2016. Very long and in depth so be warned lol, I'll post as much as I can within the TOS since its a paid article, but lots of interesting information I never knew, last 6 questions in the article got me excited:Topics covered include:Go Long subscribers can reads our wide-ranging Q&A below.Yeah, so it was going into his senior year of high school. His head coach at Roswell High School. So he was at Westlake in Georgia where Cam Newton went to school, AJ Terrell, a bunch of those guys. So AJ and Malik were teammates at Westlake, but then he transferred to Roswell for his senior year. And this was where he was fully going to make the transition to quarterback. Because at Westlake, he was playing some wide receiver, playing some QB as well, kind of wherever they needed him. Just being an athlete. He was going to make the transition over to Roswell for his senior year and play quarterback. And the head coach, John Ford, was the head coach at Roswell. He knew me really well. I had trained some of his other quarterbacks and he made the connection.It was the talent, the flashes. You very rarely get these guys that can run 4.3 and just have a whippiness to their arm talent. But very raw. Very inconsistent.Never really had been a full-time quarterback and never really had done much training at that position. At the time he already had a Georgia Tech and a Virginia Tech offer as an “athlete.” They’re like, “Let’s just bring him in. We don’t know if he’s going to play DB or wide receiver or whatever.” But just from a skillset and an athleticism, you knew he was a Division I player. So obviously right out of the game, it was “Alright, how can we start to be more consistent as a passer? Can we just have better footwork, have better base and balance, start to find some consistency in our mechanics? Can we just be repeatable? Can we just throw the same way every time to simplify it?” So that was the beginning of a journey that really never stopped.For the last 11 years, we’ve just been continuing to get even more consistent and repeatable and efficient with our mechanics. And could we even be better with our base and balance and stability and footwork? And then when it came to the footwork he was going to be asked to do in college vs. what he needed to do to be successful in the NFL, it was being better with all the different problems that were going to be created at that next level. So it’s so funny as we talk about the beginning and then like, “Hey, what are we working on right now?” so much of it is just the same types of things.Jarrett came in as a transfer as Malik came in there as a freshman. So they were more or less in the same recruiting class. But obviously Jarrett was a couple years older after coming from Baylor and then having that year off in-between.100 percent. So the first two years of Jarrett, Malik was the backup. He was QB2 behind Jarrett just trying to learn the system a little bit. He got a chance to get some garbage time. And it was kind of funny because even then, he ripped off a couple 70-yard zone read runs and had a couple flash highlights as a freshman. But yeah, it was just part of trying to learn, trying to put himself in position. And obviously the hope was that once Jarrett left — going into what would be Malik’s junior year — because this was back before the four-game redshirt rule. So if you played one play, that was your year. So he hadn’t redshirted yet for those first two.Going into what was going to be Malik’s junior year, that was Bo’s freshman year in that recruiting class.And so obviously Malik thought he was positioned well and they made a different decision. To Coach Malzahn’s credit, he was very open and honest with Malik and told Malik what his thought process was at the end of that spring season, which allowed Malik to get into the portal and find a home. Early. And then obviously the Malzahn-Hugh Freeze relationship came into play quite a bit. And I think Freeze was very confident in taking a chance on a guy who didn’t have much film, but was at least able to get enough information from Auburn that he felt like it was a guy who could potentially fit what they wanted to do there.Obviously, it’s frustrating. There’s times where it’s unfortunate. Things didn’t work out the way that you thought you had positioned yourself. You felt like you were taking the necessary steps and preparing and getting better to be able to earn that next opportunity. And then it didn’t happen. What Malik’s always done well, he’s really good at taking accountability. He never fell into the trap of, “I got screwed here! This isn’t fair!” All those things that sometimes it’s easy to fall into. Even the people around him — myself included — wanted to have my mind go there. But it was always, “What could I have done better? How could I have put myself in a position where it didn’t go this way? What do I need to focus on and work on so, that the next time, I am the guy who wins the job? Or when I get the opportunity, I’m more successful than I was last time.” That was always his mindset.Consistency. Day-in and day-out, how he carried himself as a leader, as a QB1. Being the same person every day. From a mechanic standpoint, being a consistent passer. Being able to execute the offense on time and in the way that the coach wanted to see it run. Those were all things that were still new to him even going into his third year of college. He was still learning a college offense, learning a new system, and being able to play with — not just on time — but with anticipation in the pass game was really the main focus for him.Exactly right. Doesn’t it feel like we’re going into the history books 20 years ago — remember back when you couldn’t just play right away? Remember the good ‘ol days? It was funny because this was the time where Justin Fields got the waiver and Tate Martell got the waiver. All these other high-profile quarterbacks were able to find a way to get the waiver to play right away. And I laugh because I literally think Malik was the last guy who ever had to sit out. Everybody else got a waiver and his didn’t come through or he didn’t have enough of a reason to ... yeah. So, he went Liberty. The good news was that he hadn’t used his redshirt yet. Because he was the primary backup the first two years of Auburn. And so that third year, he was able to use his redshirt and still preserve, at the time, two years of eligibility. Because of COVID, it actually ended up being three. So talk about another crazy time there. So yeah, he sat down a year. Which was good, I think. A tough year for him personally where it’s like now you don’t even get to try to contribute. You don’t even get to try to get on the field. But he could reset, spend the year really just focused on his development, focused on learning a new offense, focused on getting to be the quarterback that Hugh Freeze was looking for. Reset is the right word. Reset and refocus on “How can I get myself prepared for what’s next?”He’ll tell you that was probably the toughest year of the last 11. That was the year where if self-doubt was ever going to creep in — “Can I do this? What’s next for me?” — that’s where it would have caught him. And once again, to his credit, he’s very good at staying centered. Very good at being self-aware of, “This is what I can do, this is what I am, this is what I haven’t done well enough yet. This is where I need to focus more time and preparation into.” And then he’s always been able to rely on his faith. Anybody who’s been around Malik or just has heard Malik speak knows he’s so faith centered. In these moments, that’s where it became so vital to him. He had that to fall on when times got tough.100 percent. I think the situations he went through would’ve completely ruined guys. And that’s not just hypothetical. I can think of eight guys who went through similar things and never made it. They quit altogether or stopped working hard or fell into all the different traps along this journey that are easy to fall into.100 percent. He’d tell you that his faith and his family is what pulled him through. They’ve always been very tight-knit. Not just his parents and his brother and sister, but his grandparents and his aunts and uncles. They’re very, very as close-knit of a family as I’ve ever been around. And that support system, I’m a small part of that as well. From continuing to help instill confidence in him when things didn’t feel like they were going to go the way we thought they were supposed to. But that’s what pulled him through for sure.The simple explanation is he got on the field. He got to go play. The opportunity that he felt he was ready for, and prepared for, couldn’t happen until a coach decided to let him be QB. He fit what Hugh wanted to do. He fit a lot what Hugh needed him to do. Because of the situation they were in at Liberty — they had just transitioned from an FCS school up to FBS and that first year him starting, they got Virginia Tech on the schedule in Blacksburg. They got Syracuse on the schedule at the Carrier Dome. They play NC State. They’ve got all these ACC schools on the schedule and they’re a second-year FBS program. That means that three-quarters of your team went there as an FCS recruit. Now, they’re juniors. But they weren’t big-time FBS recruits coming out of high school.So having a guy that was able to make some plays off-schedule, out of structure when you had to be the best player on the field allowed him some freedom and some creativity within that offense. For a play-caller — when you don’t have to always have the right answer or the right play call and it’s third and 6 and my QB just makes a play and we get the first down — I think that was a really good mesh of what Hugh was willing to let the quarterback do and what Malik was able to do. Malik will also tell you Hugh Freeze had total confidence in Malik Willis and that piece was what he hadn’t had to that point. If you’re talking about Liberty, Kent Austin is another name that’s very crucial here, too. Because Kent was the quarterback coach and the OC. He was there at Auburn with Hugh the last couple years as well. Kent Austin was another one who had played quarterback, played the position, saw the field through the eyes of a QB, which has always been something that Malik has enjoyed.They were behind him. And because of what Liberty needed him to be, he was able to show quite a bit. It wasn’t always on time. It wasn’t always like, “How does this translate to the next level?” But it was certainlystuff all over the field. Every week. And then he obviously was able to go beat Virginia Tech in overtime and go beat Syracuse and put up really good numbers and statistics. Especially that first year in 2020 for a team that had no expectations and people that didn’t know who Malik Willis was, he was able to jump on the map pretty quick there as they ended up beating Coastal Carolina. They’re in the bowl game and finished 11-1 and finished as a top 15 team in the country that year.