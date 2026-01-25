 Very interesting inside look at the Bills and their coaching search | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Very interesting inside look at the Bills and their coaching search

This is a 3 part article, I’m only putting the interesting parts since it’s a paid article and staying within the TOS. I found this very enlightening and I think the Bills situation internally will only get worse, which is great news for us. From Tyler Dunne and Bob McGinn of GoLong who are plugged in with the Bills:

Josh Allen has a literal seat at the table. The Buffalo Bills aren’t hiding the fact that they’re giving their starting quarterback a very strong voice through this search for a new head coach. GM Brandon Beane assured at his press conference this week that Allen would play a significant role right with all power brokers — himself, Terry Pegula, daughter Laura Pegula, COO Pete Guelli and assistant GMs Brian Gaine and Terrance Gray.

A player? Interviewing his future coach?

Examine the dynamic between coach and quarterback during Allen’s first eight seasons in the NFL and all of this makes perfect sense.

The quarterback who never snipes at receivers for blunders on the football field would never disparage Sean McDermott in front of a mic. He’s forever the farm kid from Firebaugh, Calif., with zero college offers. Yet as covered in 2023, these two were not fully aligned. Things got a little better toward the end. When his quarterback was in the midst of an MVP season, sources say, McDermott started to realize who made this whole thing go. Those listening to the coach’s pressers likely picked up on this shift in tone. Instead of nitpicking the one mistake his offense made in a shootout loss—instead of treating Allen like “a little kid,” as one team source put — McDermott gassed him up more in ‘24 and ‘25.

Right down to asking No. 17 to do snow angels with him on live TV.

Unfortunately, it was too little, too late.

This relationship was not necessarily toxic. But it also was not as flowery as advertised. Not the type of relationship that delivers championships, which… was the whole point of moving on from McDermott.

No head coach in NFL history has won more playoff games without a Super Bowl appearance. No quarterback has won more playoff games without a Super Bowl appearance. So, Terry Pegula finally moved on. The calculus in Orchard Park, NY changed in 2020 (when Allen finished No. 2 in the MVP voting) and 2021 (with the “13 Seconds” fiasco). At that point, it became obvious to most people inside the building — Pegula, included — that the organization should flow through its burgeoning superstar of a quarterback. In roster build, in play style. Go Long’s been told repeatedly by coaches, execs and players that McDermott could not fully get on board with such logic. Fact: He was the knight in shining armor who cleaned up Rex Ryan’s wreckage and ended the 17-year playoff drought. But mentally, they describe a coach stuck in that place.

We picked up on it, too. When McDermott sat down with us in January ‘25, he referenced those 2017 Bills four times and assured “there’s more to it than just Josh” … before catching his slip-up and praising the QB.

No, Allen does not need a coach to coddle him. He enjoys hard coaching. No, Allen should not have final say in who’s head coach. But he should have a say. The most important person in the building needs a leader who lives in the same dimension.

For too long, the quarterback has not spoken up.

That changes with this inclusion in the hiring process.

Wherever they are in the country, it’d also be smart for the Bills to hit pause on Interview-a-Palooza at precisely 6:30 p.m. (EST) on Sunday to watch the NFC Championship Game. One club that’s still alive helps explain why this synergy is so important. The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI in 2021 and are now one win from reaching the grand stage again. The No. 1 reason? Harmony at the top. Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford are the gold standard.

Stafford may win MVP this season after throwing for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns in the regular season. He turns 38 years old next month. His arm is live as ever.

McVay is now the second-longest tenured coach in the sport.

The best HC-QB pairings of this century are all special for different reasons.

One ex-Bill, ex-Patriot saw firsthand how Tom Brady was “institutionalized” by a militaristic Bill Belichick. The sixth-round pick out of Michigan feared he’d get replaced. So, Brady became exactly what Belichick desired. “A good little soldier,” this player explained. “All of a sudden, he becomes the greatest player in the history of our game. But after he got conditioned to Bill’s Way.” The other 52 players saw Brady getting in line and had no choice but to follow Belichick. The result was a dynasty.

In Kansas City, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes forged a special bond in a much different manner. Reid has coached QBs since 1997. Around the likes of Brett Favre, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, Alex Smith and Mahomes, he knows damn well that a team only goes as far as its quarterback. It’s why he dealt a future first-rounder in ‘17 to Buffalo to take Texas Tech’s Mahomes. Inside the draft room, Pegula even said aloud that Reid “got his Favre.”

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills tried stuffing a round peg in a square hole for nearly a decade.

These personalities did not mesh nearly as well.

“Like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, this ain’t Tom Brady,’” one former teammate told us in Part III of our ‘23 series examining the dynamic. “This is a freaking 10-year old kid who just wants to have fun. And by the way, that’s pretty cool for the Buffalo Bills quarterback. The guy freaking makes ‘em happy. Just let him be him! It’s bananas.”

Until recently, you never saw these two buddying up on the team’s social networks, doing commercials together or arm-in-arm in the community. “You can’t win championships like that,” said one Bills player who liked both. “It doesn’t mean that anyone’s wrong.” As one assistant told us, McDermott used to rip Cam Newton to shreds in meetings. He believed the former MVP actually ruined those Panthers. There was also the time Allen built a house in Western New York and McDermott was not pleased. Per one witness, he barked: “Tell Josh to stop worrying about that ****ing house! We’ve got the season coming up. When the season starts, that needs to be (then-girlfriend) Brittany’s issue and not ****ing his.”

Allen has never been the type of quarterback to cuss out a teammate so he’s not going to be like that with a head coach.

Here’s how one ex-Bill articulated the relationship:

“It’s a personality deal. That’s just who he is. He wants to run through your face and establish the fact that he’s the biggest alpha male dog quarterback in the history of pro football. He just might not be aligned with the saying — are you ready for the big word? You ready for it? The word of the day? You’ve heard it 50 million times. He just might not have the same process as a certain someone else. It’s not ****ing hard to figure out.”

Brady and Mahomes own a combined 10 Super Bowl rings.

Now that McDermott is gone, perhaps Allen has an opportunity to win his first.
Step outside of the Bills Bubble — gain some leaguewide perspective — and it’s obvious why Buffalo moved on.

Temperatures dropped into the Why the hell am I playing football? mode last week in the NFC divisional round. There were moments throughout the Rams’ 20-17 overtime win over the Chicago Bears at arctic Soldier Field where Stafford resembled a different 38-year-old: Brett Favre vs. the New York Giants his final game as a Green Bay Packer. That day, the wind chill was minus-23 degrees at Lambeau Field. Favre looked like a human icicle who’d rather be hunting in Mississippi than taking shots from the Giants.

Stafford, red in the face, was sure to insulate himself in an oversized winter coat for every possible 15-second break in the action. Stafford, clearly uncomfortable, flat-out missed throws. Quarterback and head coach were most certainly not in-sync for stretches of this game. As the passing game short-circuited, McVay inexplicably strayed away from running plays that were working. L.A. started the second half with a pair of successful double-teams and then went right back to having Stafford drop back vs. a Bears pass rush attacking like there’s no tomorrow. DC Dennis Allen relentlessly blitzed the aging quarterback.

And then, when McVay had a chance to bury the Bears with one pass play late, he didn’t let his MVP candidate close the game out. Following an emphatic goal-line stand, L.A. took over at its own 2-yard line with 3:03 left. Running back Kyren Williams got his unit breathing room — the clock read 2:52 — and… yuck. McVay called three straight running plays into a horde of Bears defenders. One disastrous 33-yard punt later and Chicago’s Caleb Williams had a full 1 minute and 50 seconds to work his magic. Both coach and quarterback were lucky to escape, and they know it. Into OT, the Rams suffered an uninspiring three and out.

When it mattered most, however, the two delivered. That’s what special unions do.
After Williams’ dazzling fourth-down touchdown pass to end regulation, McVay rallied the Rams together for an impassioned speech. “We are winning this game!” he bellowed. “Whatever happened, who cares?! Move on. Be present. Let’s go beat ‘em!”

After Williams’ interception in OT, McVay wisely went no-huddle. He knew this Bears defense was fresh off the sideline thinking they were one first down away from the NFC title game. Stafford hit Colby Parkinson for 15. The next play, he hustled to the line of scrimmage and somehow knifed a 12-yarder to Davante Adams near the left sideline. Cornerback Nashon Wright has excellent coverage. There is nowhere else Stafford can put the ball. Miss by two inches and the pass falls incomplete. This was something like hitting the bull’s eye on a dart board from a corner bathroom.

Two snaps later. Third and 6. Timeout, Rams. After a few more precious seconds underneath that winter coat, Stafford and receiver Puka Nacua spotted the same variable before the snap: a blitzing Kyler Gordon in the slot. Nacua took a few steps, slammed the brakes in the hole and an easy pitch ‘n catch inched L.A. into field goal range. Harrison Mevis drilled a 42-yard winner.

Relations got ugly between McVay and the QB who preceded Stafford. Very ugly. In his excellent book — “The Why is Everything” — author Michael Silver unearthed quite a nugget. The last season between McVay and Jared Goff, in 2020, the Rams HC said over the headset a play would work “if Jared doesn’t **** it up.” McVay had forgotten to shut off the communication channel. Goff heard those words as he stepped up to the line of scrimmage and was stunned.

Tensions only worsened. Goff was shipped off to Detroit.

Breakups are never easy. The shine wore off of this once-promising union. Goff has proven to be far more than a McVay puppet, blossoming into one of the NFL’s best passers.

McVay viewed Stafford as the best man to run his offense and they’ve now gone 53-30 together.
 
The rest:

The Seattle Seahawks are the superior team. This also may be the toughest venue for any opponent to visit. Lumen Field will be alive Sunday night. But nobody should count out the NFL’s No. 1 offense — McVay has helped sharpen Stafford into a Hall of Fame-worthy quarterback. Nothing matters more in the sport than the connection between a head coach and a quarterback, which is why former Bills players and coaches were so opinionated on the matter two years back. Even as the Bills racked up division titles, they were convinced the head coach would always hold Allen back.

McVay’s humility, a work in progress, was exceptional in victory. Moments after the game, he called out his own “bad coaching” as something L.A. needed to overcome. Days later, he was still criticizing his own playcalling.

“Hey, better late than never,” McVay said. “We were at our best when we had to be. There’s a lot of things we can learn from. We’ll have to be on the screws and be sharper throughout — starting with myself — if we expect to do what we want to do.”
Further, McVay called Stafford the “perfect illustration” of a player who takes accountability. “There’s extreme ownership,” he added.

Listen to McVay speak and he might as well be talking about Allen, the player in tears after a 33-30 overtime loss in Denver.

“When you look at the way Matthew handles himself, he isn’t an excuse-maker,” McVay said. “Excuses are tools of the incompetent. And Matthew is the furthest thing from that. He’s got great ownership and I think that’s why people want to follow him. He stays humble. … He’s a freakin’ stud.”

When Stafford took the mic, he praised the “honesty” shared with McVay.
“Whether things go the way we want them to or not, we fix ‘em,” Stafford said. “How we can be better, how we communicate better as an offense and then ultimately play better. We’ve had that since I’ve been here. I appreciate the hell out of it. It’s not always the case in this league. So I hope he feels that from me that I’m accountable to the decisions I make, the throws I make.”

Stafford is right. Such harmony is not always the case.

The Bills must strike a delicate balance. There’s danger in giving any player this sort of power.

Let’s not forget Aaron Rodgers’ airing of grievances press conference in 2021. After holding the Packers hostage for three months, the quarterback reported to training camp and lampooned the team’s front office. In truth, it was the ultimate self-own. In rattling off the names of players the team should’ve retained over the years, Rodgers puked all over his point. It was smart for the Packers to move on the likes of Jordy Nelson, Charles Woodson, Clay Matthews, Randall Cobb, James Jones, etc., when they did.

To repeat, Allen and Brian Daboll were extremely tight. When I asked one ex-Bill who was close to all three individuals — Allen, Daboll, McDermott — if Buffalo kept the wrong coach, there was nothing but dead air on the other end of the phone for 13 seconds.
“Do I need to continue my silence,” this player said, “or are we good?”

One ex-coach also believes that McDermott did not like the fact that Daboll, a West Seneca native, engaged in such natural conversations with the Pegulas. “Sean couldn’t. He envied that. He was deathly afraid of, ‘****. What if ownership goes, I’m the problem, fires me and promotes him?’”

It’s on Beane to figure out where things went haywire through Daboll’s 20-40-1 run with the New York Giants. The job is far more than mastering the quarterback position. Daboll struggled in several game management situations — his final game in Chicago was rough — and infamously clashed with his first defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale. Considering Beane is tight with Giants GM Joe Schoen, I’d think he’ll be able to uncover the truth.

Bare minimum, personalities must line up.

Allen was described by one longtime Bill to me as a quarterback who “wants to make dick jokes and run into people.” Not exactly McDermott’s type.

In speaking to sources at One Bills Drive this week, multiple people said the same thing.
“Josh is a dude,” said one source familiar with the relationships in-house. “He’s funny. That’s Brandon, right? That isn’t Sean. I don’t know if Josh can be Josh around Sean. It’s always going to be ultra-manly type of discipline. Does Sean treat him like an equal? Like we’re in this together? I don’t get the feeling he does. He just now started to acknowledge Josh publicly as an MVP, good player. For seven years, Josh had to listen to press conferences about his one mistake.

“Josh is the best company man ever. The guy never says anything wrong.”

From what I’ve gathered, McDermott was so busy trying to clean up the mess from his 9-11 terrorist speech in 2023 that he missed the plot. He didn’t work on that bond with his quarterback quite as much as he should have. Football is about relationships and the most important relationship in the building was just… off. Always.

One coach believes McDermott failed to grasp one crucial reality in pro football: There are only a half-dozen humans on the planet who are franchise quarterbacks, while there are hundreds who could be NFL head coaches.

“You keep poking one of the six,” he said, “and they’re going to replace you and go to pick one of the hundreds that are still walking around out there.”
Pegula reached this realization.

That “company man” will now be heard.

The good news for the Buffalo Bills is that they still have time to reach the mountaintop. If Matthew Stafford is any proof, they may have another decade of ring chasing ahead, too.
 
cullenbigcstill said:
FTB!!
Click to expand...
Yes sir that’s why I loved reading this article, anything that’s bad for them is great for us.

Could you guys imagine Tua sitting in on interviews with potential head coaches? Lmao

“Coach how do you plan to scheme around my terrible play?”
 
