Very interesting inside look at the Bills and their coaching search

This is a 3 part article, I’m only putting the interesting parts since it’s a paid article and staying within the TOS. I found this very enlightening and I think the Bills situation internally will only get worse, which is great news for us. From Tyler Dunne and Bob McGinn of GoLong who are plugged in with the Bills:



Josh Allen has a literal seat at the table. The Buffalo Bills aren’t hiding the fact that they’re giving their starting quarterback a very strong voice through this search for a new head coach. GM Brandon Beane assured at his press conference this week that Allen would play a significant role right with all power brokers — himself, Terry Pegula, daughter Laura Pegula, COO Pete Guelli and assistant GMs Brian Gaine and Terrance Gray.



A player? Interviewing his future coach?



Examine the dynamic between coach and quarterback during Allen’s first eight seasons in the NFL and all of this makes perfect sense.



The quarterback who never snipes at receivers for blunders on the football field would never disparage Sean McDermott in front of a mic. He’s forever the farm kid from Firebaugh, Calif., with zero college offers. Yet as covered in 2023, these two were not fully aligned. Things got a little better toward the end. When his quarterback was in the midst of an MVP season, sources say, McDermott started to realize who made this whole thing go. Those listening to the coach’s pressers likely picked up on this shift in tone. Instead of nitpicking the one mistake his offense made in a shootout loss—instead of treating Allen like “a little kid,” as one team source put — McDermott gassed him up more in ‘24 and ‘25.



Right down to asking No. 17 to do snow angels with him on live TV.



Unfortunately, it was too little, too late.



This relationship was not necessarily toxic. But it also was not as flowery as advertised. Not the type of relationship that delivers championships, which… was the whole point of moving on from McDermott.



No head coach in NFL history has won more playoff games without a Super Bowl appearance. No quarterback has won more playoff games without a Super Bowl appearance. So, Terry Pegula finally moved on. The calculus in Orchard Park, NY changed in 2020 (when Allen finished No. 2 in the MVP voting) and 2021 (with the “13 Seconds” fiasco). At that point, it became obvious to most people inside the building — Pegula, included — that the organization should flow through its burgeoning superstar of a quarterback. In roster build, in play style. Go Long’s been told repeatedly by coaches, execs and players that McDermott could not fully get on board with such logic. Fact: He was the knight in shining armor who cleaned up Rex Ryan’s wreckage and ended the 17-year playoff drought. But mentally, they describe a coach stuck in that place.



We picked up on it, too. When McDermott sat down with us in January ‘25, he referenced those 2017 Bills four times and assured “there’s more to it than just Josh” … before catching his slip-up and praising the QB.



No, Allen does not need a coach to coddle him. He enjoys hard coaching. No, Allen should not have final say in who’s head coach. But he should have a say. The most important person in the building needs a leader who lives in the same dimension.



For too long, the quarterback has not spoken up.



That changes with this inclusion in the hiring process.



Wherever they are in the country, it’d also be smart for the Bills to hit pause on Interview-a-Palooza at precisely 6:30 p.m. (EST) on Sunday to watch the NFC Championship Game. One club that’s still alive helps explain why this synergy is so important. The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI in 2021 and are now one win from reaching the grand stage again. The No. 1 reason? Harmony at the top. Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford are the gold standard.



Stafford may win MVP this season after throwing for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns in the regular season. He turns 38 years old next month. His arm is live as ever.



McVay is now the second-longest tenured coach in the sport.



The best HC-QB pairings of this century are all special for different reasons.



One ex-Bill, ex-Patriot saw firsthand how Tom Brady was “institutionalized” by a militaristic Bill Belichick. The sixth-round pick out of Michigan feared he’d get replaced. So, Brady became exactly what Belichick desired. “A good little soldier,” this player explained. “All of a sudden, he becomes the greatest player in the history of our game. But after he got conditioned to Bill’s Way.” The other 52 players saw Brady getting in line and had no choice but to follow Belichick. The result was a dynasty.



In Kansas City, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes forged a special bond in a much different manner. Reid has coached QBs since 1997. Around the likes of Brett Favre, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, Alex Smith and Mahomes, he knows damn well that a team only goes as far as its quarterback. It’s why he dealt a future first-rounder in ‘17 to Buffalo to take Texas Tech’s Mahomes. Inside the draft room, Pegula even said aloud that Reid “got his Favre.”



Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills tried stuffing a round peg in a square hole for nearly a decade.



These personalities did not mesh nearly as well.



“Like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, this ain’t Tom Brady,’” one former teammate told us in Part III of our ‘23 series examining the dynamic. “This is a freaking 10-year old kid who just wants to have fun. And by the way, that’s pretty cool for the Buffalo Bills quarterback. The guy freaking makes ‘em happy. Just let him be him! It’s bananas.”



Until recently, you never saw these two buddying up on the team’s social networks, doing commercials together or arm-in-arm in the community. “You can’t win championships like that,” said one Bills player who liked both. “It doesn’t mean that anyone’s wrong.” As one assistant told us, McDermott used to rip Cam Newton to shreds in meetings. He believed the former MVP actually ruined those Panthers. There was also the time Allen built a house in Western New York and McDermott was not pleased. Per one witness, he barked: “Tell Josh to stop worrying about that ****ing house! We’ve got the season coming up. When the season starts, that needs to be (then-girlfriend) Brittany’s issue and not ****ing his.”



Allen has never been the type of quarterback to cuss out a teammate so he’s not going to be like that with a head coach.



Here’s how one ex-Bill articulated the relationship:



“It’s a personality deal. That’s just who he is. He wants to run through your face and establish the fact that he’s the biggest alpha male dog quarterback in the history of pro football. He just might not be aligned with the saying — are you ready for the big word? You ready for it? The word of the day? You’ve heard it 50 million times. He just might not have the same process as a certain someone else. It’s not ****ing hard to figure out.”



Brady and Mahomes own a combined 10 Super Bowl rings.



Now that McDermott is gone, perhaps Allen has an opportunity to win his first.

Step outside of the Bills Bubble — gain some leaguewide perspective — and it’s obvious why Buffalo moved on.



Temperatures dropped into the Why the hell am I playing football? mode last week in the NFC divisional round. There were moments throughout the Rams’ 20-17 overtime win over the Chicago Bears at arctic Soldier Field where Stafford resembled a different 38-year-old: Brett Favre vs. the New York Giants his final game as a Green Bay Packer. That day, the wind chill was minus-23 degrees at Lambeau Field. Favre looked like a human icicle who’d rather be hunting in Mississippi than taking shots from the Giants.



Stafford, red in the face, was sure to insulate himself in an oversized winter coat for every possible 15-second break in the action. Stafford, clearly uncomfortable, flat-out missed throws. Quarterback and head coach were most certainly not in-sync for stretches of this game. As the passing game short-circuited, McVay inexplicably strayed away from running plays that were working. L.A. started the second half with a pair of successful double-teams and then went right back to having Stafford drop back vs. a Bears pass rush attacking like there’s no tomorrow. DC Dennis Allen relentlessly blitzed the aging quarterback.



And then, when McVay had a chance to bury the Bears with one pass play late, he didn’t let his MVP candidate close the game out. Following an emphatic goal-line stand, L.A. took over at its own 2-yard line with 3:03 left. Running back Kyren Williams got his unit breathing room — the clock read 2:52 — and… yuck. McVay called three straight running plays into a horde of Bears defenders. One disastrous 33-yard punt later and Chicago’s Caleb Williams had a full 1 minute and 50 seconds to work his magic. Both coach and quarterback were lucky to escape, and they know it. Into OT, the Rams suffered an uninspiring three and out.



When it mattered most, however, the two delivered. That’s what special unions do.

After Williams’ dazzling fourth-down touchdown pass to end regulation, McVay rallied the Rams together for an impassioned speech. “We are winning this game!” he bellowed. “Whatever happened, who cares?! Move on. Be present. Let’s go beat ‘em!”



After Williams’ interception in OT, McVay wisely went no-huddle. He knew this Bears defense was fresh off the sideline thinking they were one first down away from the NFC title game. Stafford hit Colby Parkinson for 15. The next play, he hustled to the line of scrimmage and somehow knifed a 12-yarder to Davante Adams near the left sideline. Cornerback Nashon Wright has excellent coverage. There is nowhere else Stafford can put the ball. Miss by two inches and the pass falls incomplete. This was something like hitting the bull’s eye on a dart board from a corner bathroom.



Two snaps later. Third and 6. Timeout, Rams. After a few more precious seconds underneath that winter coat, Stafford and receiver Puka Nacua spotted the same variable before the snap: a blitzing Kyler Gordon in the slot. Nacua took a few steps, slammed the brakes in the hole and an easy pitch ‘n catch inched L.A. into field goal range. Harrison Mevis drilled a 42-yard winner.



Relations got ugly between McVay and the QB who preceded Stafford. Very ugly. In his excellent book — “The Why is Everything” — author Michael Silver unearthed quite a nugget. The last season between McVay and Jared Goff, in 2020, the Rams HC said over the headset a play would work “if Jared doesn’t **** it up.” McVay had forgotten to shut off the communication channel. Goff heard those words as he stepped up to the line of scrimmage and was stunned.



Tensions only worsened. Goff was shipped off to Detroit.



Breakups are never easy. The shine wore off of this once-promising union. Goff has proven to be far more than a McVay puppet, blossoming into one of the NFL’s best passers.



McVay viewed Stafford as the best man to run his offense and they’ve now gone 53-30 together.