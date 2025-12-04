 Very Interesting Snippet On Training Camp And Roster Construction | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Very Interesting Snippet On Training Camp And Roster Construction

Two related takeaways here:

-Embree (associate head coach) is saying OTAs were good, but implying there was still something wrong with how training camp was run. The way the season started (1-6), seems like he has a point. This is year four of the McDaniel regime, and after all the emphasis on running things more tightly in training camp, we still couldn't get it right.

-When you have the bandaid approach to roster building, and bring in all these guys to the roster late and on short-term deals, it is challenging to get everyone on the same page. I fear we are looking at the same thing next year given how our roster is set up including a fair bit of players on short term deals that may not be back, as well as continuing cap issues.

Anyway, combine the first two dash points, probably explains how the season started. Next year, need to figure out how to get it right in camp, as opposed to 7 games into the season:

▪ Dolphins associate head coach and tight ends coach John Embree said he has ideas for the Dolphins to avoid another poor start next season and will share them with McDaniel after the season. “The OTA segment of offseason was pretty damn good,” Embree said. “I have some ideas. Probably something with camp.” Embree suggested that adding players late (late July and August) creates challenges with communication. The Dolphins (5-7), who began the season 1-6, added several just before or during camp, including cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones. “We have to figure out what to do so we can get a fast start,” Embree said.

i dont think adding players late was 100% by choice.

Seems like we had to keep signing to plug in training camp because of losing people in key positions.... mainly the defense (especially backfield) so that could be why they are taking longer to come together.

I know we like the idea of trying to find one or two vets at a major discount late, but I'm pretty sure the entire time isnt designed to have so much turnover during TC and PS due to injuries, especially to one position
 
Interesting…

My ideas for training camp would be completely outside the box.

Tua the leader of the team and highest paid player needs to change his whole approach to camp, it’s embarrassing how little he works, never after practice so someone needs to check his ass.


I know it’s sounds crazy but I would Go away from Davie one year and have camp.

The way they do camp now is when scrimmaging you have offense vrs defense right, everyone else is just sitting in their helmets watching or goofing off.

Have other players who are not scrimmaging do some on the field cardio.

Allow Jordyn brooks to become the teams leader and set the tone every practice
 
