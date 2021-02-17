 Very tough call facing Miami Dolphins as the DeVonta Smith/Ja’Marr Chase debate rages | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Very tough call facing Miami Dolphins as the DeVonta Smith/Ja’Marr Chase debate rages

A warning for Dolphins fans: With any player, there’s a temptation to nitpick as the draft nears. Concerns become magnified; production becomes easier to gloss over.

So get ready to hear two months of discussion about whether Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith, listed by his university as 6-1 and 175 pounds, is less equipped for NFL success than Ja’Marr Chase, who was listed at 6-1 and 200 pounds by LSU before opting out of playing last season. (Chase is now widely listed at 207.)

Former Pro Bowl receiver and current ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson, speaking of Smith’s modest size, said “outside of Tyreek Hill and Tyler Lockette, the rest of the dudes are big. We don’t talk about smaller receivers in the National Football League. We’re talking about big dudes. Those are the ones at the top of the charts —- the big guys.”

 
A lot will depend on the Combine and Pro days for these players that sat out 2020 to see what kind of shape they are in. But I admit to being one those people that does not want Allen Hurns or Albert Wilson back for 2021 because they bailed on their team, so I'm not for drafting college kids that did the same. You gotta love to play football. I'm taking DeVonta Smith for that reason over Chase every day of the week. We already have BIG wr's.
 
