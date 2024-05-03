 Vet WR3 Options Drying Up - OBJ Deal Done For June? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Vet WR3 Options Drying Up - OBJ Deal Done For June?

More and more looking like there is a deal in place for OBJ that possibly gets done early June after X's money frees up. Need a vet plus with our recent trend of being an annual MASH unit, the more quality players the better. This also allows Malik to come along slower (Tahj probably starting on ST).

Could 53 WR be:
Hill (of course)
Waddle (also, of course)
OBJ/Boyd (still small percent chance at Boyd)
Cracraft
Berrios
EZE
Malik?

That's 7. But with the new rules, we only need 2 QBs as a third can be pulled into action without eating a roster spot.

 
I'm not against signing OBJ, but I also wouldn't agree that we need him anymore. For me it's about opportunity cost. I see him as a plus signing. I think he fits well and would improve the room. However, I also like Malik quite a bit. I wouldn't want a vet signing to block his opportunities if he's as ready as I hope he is. Obviously that's an unknown right now. This system is not an easy one for WRs to pick up. Malik seems to be very smart and also have a high football IQ so I'm hopeful.

If the money could go to a different signing or even a trade that would have to be weighed as well. I currently consider Diggs (S) a higher priority add. I don't see the FA Gs as much of an upgrade but if somebody was cut or became available in a trade that might be above adding a vet WR too.
 
DJ Chark just signed a 1 year deal with the Chargers for $5M. So we better not pay OBJ more than that.

My priorities in Free Agency would be DT Calais Campbell and S Justin Simmons.
 
Ezukanma is the wildcard. The vision for him was similar to Deebo, as a bigger (6-2) receiver who can break tackles. If he's healthy, EZ could be exactly what this team has been missing at wide receiver.

I would still like to add OBJ.
 
I'm not against signing OBJ, but I also wouldn't agree that we need him anymore. For me it's about opportunity cost. I see him as a plus signing. I think he fits well and would improve the room. However, I also like Malik quite a bit. I wouldn't want a vet signing to block his opportunities if he's as ready as I hope he is. Obviously that's an unknown right now. This system is not an easy one for WRs to pick up. Malik seems to be very smart and also have a high football IQ so I'm hopeful.

I don't feel you need to make a choice OBJ or Malik. Plenty of opportunities for both. Last year Waddle and Hill were not on the field at the same time 60% of the time. What I like about OBJ is he has a name that requires the D accounting for him. He's also fantastic depth while the younger WRs come along. I also like that Cheetah, Waddle and Tua are going to hulk smash any Diva behavior out of him if he does come here.
 
