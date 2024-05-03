Vet WR3 Options Drying Up - OBJ Deal Done For June?

I'm not against signing OBJ, but I also wouldn't agree that we need him anymore. For me it's about opportunity cost. I see him as a plus signing. I think he fits well and would improve the room. However, I also like Malik quite a bit. I wouldn't want a vet signing to block his opportunities if he's as ready as I hope he is. Obviously that's an unknown right now. This system is not an easy one for WRs to pick up. Malik seems to be very smart and also have a high football IQ so I'm hopeful.



If the money could go to a different signing or even a trade that would have to be weighed as well. I currently consider Diggs (S) a higher priority add. I don't see the FA Gs as much of an upgrade but if somebody was cut or became available in a trade that might be above adding a vet WR too.