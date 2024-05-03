Vet WR3 Options Drying Up - OBJ Deal Done For June?

Fin-Loco
Grilling Chicken Little
More and more looking like there is a deal in place for OBJ that possibly gets done early June after X's money frees up. Need a vet plus with our recent trend of being an annual MASH unit, the more quality players the better. This also allows Malik to come along slower (Tahj probably starting on ST).
Could 53 WR be:
Hill (of course)
Waddle (also, of course)
OBJ/Boyd (still small percent chance at Boyd)
Cracraft
Berrios
EZE
Malik?
That's 7. But with the new rules, we only need 2 QBs as a third can be pulled into action without eating a roster spot.
