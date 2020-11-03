Fin Fan in Cali
Fins up with Fire!
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2004
- Messages
- 43,186
- Reaction score
- 27,529
- Age
- 56
- Location
- So Cal
Veteran teammate Preaches Patience with Tua
Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy pointed out that rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's development will be "a process"
www.si.com
That Tagovailoa didn't light it up in his first start after replacing veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick might have been disappointing for some fans, but linebacker Kyle Van Noy believes everybody needs to show some patience with the prize first-round pick from the University of Alabama.
“He’s a rookie at the end of the day,” Van Noy told SI NFL writer Albert Breer for his Monday Morning Quarterback column. “Obviously, we all want it to just happen overnight, but it’s a process. And he knows that, defense knows that, special teams know that. And we’re there for him. It’s a situation where we feel like whoever’s there, we’re going to have a good chance to win. Fitz is really good. Tua’s really good. We know we’ve just got to take it one game at a time.
“We did that today. Clearly, we showed it by scoring in every single phase. Obviously, we can’t rely on that each and every week. They know that (on offense), and they’re going to get better and better and better. And we’re going to get better and better ourselves. We’re going to take it one week at a time. We got a W.”
Need to be patient with Tua.