Veterans Day Mock

My turn to start my own draft thread
PFN updated their simulator yesterday https://www.profootballnetwork.com/mockdraft , and I played with it for a while last night. I love these things; they're like video games. I like PFN's the most, because it's a little erratic, and teams send trade offers.
This may even turn into a blog, as I post several mocks.
Parsons draft:
Parsons draft:
- 7.
Micah Parsons
LB Penn State
- 21.
DeVonta Smith
WR Alabama
- 39.
Travis Etienne
RB Clemson
- 53.
Paris Ford
S Pitt
- 84.
Chris Rumph II
EDGE Duke
- 116.
Tedarrell Slaton
DT Florida
- 190.
Big Kat Bryant
EDGE Auburn
- 220.
Trey Hill
OC Georgia