Veterans Day Mock

Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Starter
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
2,709
Reaction score
2,326
Age
49
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
My turn to start my own draft thread

PFN updated their simulator yesterday https://www.profootballnetwork.com/mockdraft , and I played with it for a while last night. I love these things; they're like video games. I like PFN's the most, because it's a little erratic, and teams send trade offers.

This may even turn into a blog, as I post several mocks.

Parsons draft:

  • 7.
    Micah Parsons
    LB Penn State

  • 21.
    DeVonta Smith
    WR Alabama

  • 39.
    Travis Etienne
    RB Clemson

  • 53.
    Paris Ford
    S Pitt

  • 84.
    Chris Rumph II
    EDGE Duke

  • 116.
    Tedarrell Slaton
    DT Florida

  • 190.
    Big Kat Bryant
    EDGE Auburn

  • 220.
    Trey Hill
    OC Georgia
 
Then one in which Sewell fell to me:

  • 7.
    Penei Sewell
    OT Oregon

  • 21.
    DeVonta Smith
    WR Alabama

  • 39.
    Travis Etienne
    RB Clemson

  • 53.
    Nick Bolton
    LB Missouri

  • 102.
    Deonte Brown
    OG Alabama
    trade icon
  • 115.
    Journey Brown
    RB Penn State
    trade icon
  • 116.
    Alim McNeill
    DT North Carolina State

  • 190.
    Big Kat Bryant
    EDGE Auburn
 
