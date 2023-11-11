Veterans Day

While I didn't put a Happy in front, let us please take some time to think of those brothers and sisters who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms we enjoy today. Much love, respect, appreciation and thank you to all of our beloved service members both past and present. Semper Fi!
To those who served our country. Thank You!!! I come from a family of WWll, Korean War and Vietnam Veteran's. It's days like today, that makes reflecting on all of you special and personal to me. God Bless you All