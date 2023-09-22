 Vic Fangio Appreciation thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Vic Fangio Appreciation thread

I know the first game was not that great for Fangios defense. However, can we appreciate that he actually makes adjustments and tweaks up his calls depending on the flow of the game? Never have I been so confident with the Fins D coordinator. The very ending of the Chargers game(I was there) was brilliant in the fact we did not blitz the whole game, and at the very end he dialed up those plays and called them and surprised the Chargers.

The Pats game was a little more grounded to our expectations as the defense played better. It's just soothing knowing we have someone who won't repeat things that don't work and will mix it up. I guess Miami got what they paid for? I'm still expecting the defense to get better

Is there still some things left to be desired? Oh for sure 100%. it's nice to know someone who adjust, I remember last year we played the wrong defense at the end of the 1st half of chargers and it killed us.
 
I "appreciate" that he's Italian and then a good DC on top of that
 
I'm happy as hell we have him.

There's a reason he has had top defenses most everywhere he's been - he knows what to do with the talent at hand.

I expect he will have a nice influence on free agency and the draft next year ; )
 
From the wiki - "Fangio’s defenses have consistently been among the most productive in the NFL in a number of categories, including scoring defense, total yards allowed and fewest penalties. His defenses have ranked in the league’s top-five in yards allowed in eight of the last 13 years while placing in the NFL’s top-5 in fewest points allowed seven times over that span."
 
