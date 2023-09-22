Vic Fangio Appreciation thread

I know the first game was not that great for Fangios defense. However, can we appreciate that he actually makes adjustments and tweaks up his calls depending on the flow of the game? Never have I been so confident with the Fins D coordinator. The very ending of the Chargers game(I was there) was brilliant in the fact we did not blitz the whole game, and at the very end he dialed up those plays and called them and surprised the Chargers.



The Pats game was a little more grounded to our expectations as the defense played better. It's just soothing knowing we have someone who won't repeat things that don't work and will mix it up. I guess Miami got what they paid for? I'm still expecting the defense to get better



Is there still some things left to be desired? Oh for sure 100%. it's nice to know someone who adjust, I remember last year we played the wrong defense at the end of the 1st half of chargers and it killed us.