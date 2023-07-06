 Vic Fangio is not a happy camper....... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Vic Fangio is not a happy camper.......

Don't believe Fangio ever told Omar this.

Not his style
 
More of a headline writer issue. Fangio never said he was unhappy in the Kelly article. He said they have good talent at some postions and need to develop some players in other roles, but he never said he was "unhappy"
 
WTF is this bullshit?!? "isn't a happy camper" isn't what Vic Fangio said at all. Even based on Fangio's quotes, Omar insists on Fangio "likely referring to", "hinting", "possibly wondering", "likely asking"... All bullshit ways to say "I don't know what the ****, but I'm just going to write some inflammatory put-words-into-someone-else's- mouth nonsense because that's what I do."

Fangio's actual quotes are:

"We have some really good talent at some places. In other places, we’ve got to find the talent. I think it’s a good mix right now. Our good players have got to play really good for us to be good, and we’ve got to find the other guys to fill in that play good in spite of their lack of playing time and experience."

It reads a bit different if you take the Omar's commentary out of it.
 
Don't believe Fangio ever told Omar this.

Meh. Omar didn't say he told him anything. He referred to some generic quotes without context.

The rest was totally speculative, as the wording indicated.

Omar can be a clown, but he's smart enough not to attribute things to VF that he didn't say.

They would pull his press credentials so fast Omar's head would be spinning.

As to the thread title, at best it's a stretch to read that into the article. At worst, it's straight out misleading. For what purpose? No idea, maybe OP can comment on why he chose those words.
 
