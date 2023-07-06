Vic Fangio is not a happy camper.......

WTF is this bullshit?!? "isn't a happy camper" isn't what Vic Fangio said at all. Even based on Fangio's quotes, Omar insists on Fangio "likely referring to", "hinting", "possibly wondering", "likely asking"... All bullshit ways to say "I don't know what the ****, but I'm just going to write some inflammatory put-words-into-someone-else's- mouth nonsense because that's what I do."



Fangio's actual quotes are:



"We have some really good talent at some places. In other places, we’ve got to find the talent. I think it’s a good mix right now. Our good players have got to play really good for us to be good, and we’ve got to find the other guys to fill in that play good in spite of their lack of playing time and experience."



It reads a bit different if you take the Omar's commentary out of it.