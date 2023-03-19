 Vic Fangio's Scheme - Can anyone provide some insight | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Vic Fangio's Scheme - Can anyone provide some insight

mandal24

mandal24

I've heard great things about the guy and I've also heard he doesn't blitz a lot, I've also heard he's a 3-4 guy... Can anyone give an insightful breakdown of his defensive scheme?

Does he put safeties in the box?
play more zone vs man?
more nickel vs base 3-4?
when he does blitz, who does he like to send?
does he keep his CBs on islands or play cover 2?
And most importantly, does he ever play cover 0? lmao... but im not kidding

So many questions, I'd really love to learn if anyone knows his style, feel free to explain!! Thanks :)
 
Marino2.0

Check out this article for as deep a dive as you could ever want: https://theathletic.com/3311028/2022/05/24/vic-fangio-defense-analysis/

But short answers to your questions:

Yes, he puts safeties in the box but more typically plays a two-deep shell.

He plays almost exclusively zone.

He plays almost exclusively nickel — usually a 4-2-5.

Not sure re blitzing tendencies.

CBs almost always have safety help or linebackers underneath.

Not going to see much if any Cover 0.
 
jimthefin

Fangio made some comments recently that he has come up with some new wrinkles in his year off so it will be interesting to see what changes or tweaks he makes to his defensive philosophy.
 
Tarheelphin

Plays exclusively a 3-4, two deep zone and rarely blitzes. Likes to mix up coverages and occasionally plays three safeties, bringing them up to stop the run and cover the TE.
 
Ozfin

Great credit to Finheaven's own @CMD on his breakdown

Vic Fangio Defensive Breakdown: Diving Into the Go-To Calls in Passing Situations

Cover 8 (Half-Quarter-Quarter) Cover 8 is a split field concept, with cover 2 to the passing strength and a variation of quarters to the backside. This is often a trips check for Fangio along with Cover 6, and both are interchanged throughout the course of each game and selected...
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
AquaHawk

Fangio answer to question about how much blitzing should Miami fans expect from his defense:

”We’ll blitz when we want to versus because we have to.”

I don’t believe he was taking a veiled shot at Boyer with that comment. Rather, he was inferring the scheme doesn’t rely on a lot high risk stunts to generate pressure.
 
