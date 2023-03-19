Vic Fangio's Scheme - Can anyone provide some insight

I've heard great things about the guy and I've also heard he doesn't blitz a lot, I've also heard he's a 3-4 guy... Can anyone give an insightful breakdown of his defensive scheme?



Does he put safeties in the box?

play more zone vs man?

more nickel vs base 3-4?

when he does blitz, who does he like to send?

does he keep his CBs on islands or play cover 2?

And most importantly, does he ever play cover 0? lmao... but im not kidding



So many questions, I'd really love to learn if anyone knows his style, feel free to explain!! Thanks :)