Vic Olivotti

I’m sick to my stomach after yesterday. Yesterday reminded me of the late 80’s Fins. The Bend but don’t break defense. There is only one way to play Lamar. That’s pressure him. Make him make quick decisions. Same thing vs Allen. If we don’t send exotic blitzes. We will get torched. How does a defensive coach not know this. Then having Trash Apple out there as a back up might be worse. I’d rather us see our rookie failing and learning then that garbage!
 
Well, my thoughts I guess are similar to yours. Vic's plan was to have the 4 pass rushers maintain their lanes to keep Lamar in the pocket. The goal wasn't to sack him, just force him to throw against our 7 in coverage. But it didn't work because we couldn't cover anybody and everybody looked confused. He should have just played it straight and lived with the few times that Jackson burned us with the scrambles. Even looked like the D was pissed that they were being forced into this stupid game plan.
 
