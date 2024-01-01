Vic Olivotti

Loyd Christmas
I’m sick to my stomach after yesterday. Yesterday reminded me of the late 80’s Fins. The Bend but don’t break defense. There is only one way to play Lamar. That’s pressure him. Make him make quick decisions. Same thing vs Allen. If we don’t send exotic blitzes. We will get torched. How does a defensive coach not know this. Then having Trash Apple out there as a back up might be worse. I’d rather us see our rookie failing and learning then that garbage!