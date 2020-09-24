Victory lap for Tannehill fans

Phincos

Phincos

Rookie
Joined
Aug 23, 2019
Messages
47
Reaction score
129
Age
36
Location
Florida
I got roasted for years defending him, it's nice to get a little back. Although I won't be nearly as nasty as the haters were.
 
