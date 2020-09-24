Victory lap for Tannehill fans

Tannehill fans are in Tennessee. Join their forum and post your comments regarding Tannehill there.Dolphin Jim was right all along.
Right Flyin Ryan?
Very few times in the history of Man has a wronger tree been barked up. But it is what it is.can handle the truth
Well, I mean...the General NFL Forum is a great place to watch Tannehaters get dragged around a bit, to be honest.Tannehill fans are in Tennessee. Join their forum and post your comments regarding Tannehill there.
not this one,sorry about your delicate sensibilitiesTannehill fans are in Tennessee. Join their forum and post your comments regarding Tannehill there.
fine it is gameday after allWell, I mean...the General NFL Forum is a great place to watch Tannehaters get dragged around a bit, to be honest.