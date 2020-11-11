Video analysis of Tua against Cards

If you don't want to watch the whole thing, check out these two plays:

1) The anticipation and accuracy on the throw to Parker at 12:16 with a free pass rusher bearing down on Tua.

2) The pass across the field while moving in the other direction at 18:44.

These extended multiple-angle looks at these two plays gave me a whole new appreciation for them.

Enjoy!

 
I absolutely loved this until he ****ing mentioned Steve fricken Young (whom I greatly respect watching as a young man watching his greatness) until he joined the obnoxious talking head clan on national TV last year before we played the Steelers after a close loss to the Jill's. Eff that guy, but JT OSully is very gifted in his teachability, but he needs to add spice to his game imho.
 
