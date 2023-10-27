 Video breakdown: Missed penalties Mia vs Phil | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Video breakdown: Missed penalties Mia vs Phil

BigNastyFish said:
sad thing is -- as the Cheats for all those years -- when you're on the beneficial side of the cheating you totally discredit it and just just claim sour grapes by the "opposition." But cheating is cheating. And to deny it is to sanction the fraud.
who cheated?
 
BigNastyFish said:
That's just human nature in general. If I was the CEO of Microsoft, I wouldn't complain about my $55 million a year salary, but since I'm not, I'm screaming "**** the 1%!". We all know if the script was reversed, we'd be telling Eagles fans to get over it too. I don't think anyone cheated, we just got screwed. As a wise cowboy from a classic 90s movie once said - "Sometimes you eat the bar, and sometimes the bar eats you".
 
