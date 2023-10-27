Video breakdown: Missed penalties Mia vs Phil

Bopkin02
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2003
- Messages
- 3,805
- Reaction score
- 8,173
- Age
- 56
- Location
- East Petersburg, PA
Just watched this. Wow
who cheated?sad thing is -- as the Cheats for all those years -- when you're on the beneficial side of the cheating you totally discredit it and just just claim sour grapes by the "opposition." But cheating is cheating. And to deny it is to sanction the fraud.
That's just human nature in general. If I was the CEO of Microsoft, I wouldn't complain about my $55 million a year salary, but since I'm not, I'm screaming "**** the 1%!". We all know if the script was reversed, we'd be telling Eagles fans to get over it too. I don't think anyone cheated, we just got screwed. As a wise cowboy from a classic 90s movie once said - "Sometimes you eat the bar, and sometimes the bar eats you".sad thing is -- as the Cheats for all those years -- when you're on the beneficial side of the cheating you totally discredit it and just just claim sour grapes by the "opposition." But cheating is cheating. And to deny it is to sanction the fraud.
gold bar?As a wise cowboy from a classic 90s movie once said - "Sometimes you eat the bar, and sometimes the bar eats you".
I'm interested to see how many flags the Eagle's OL gets in their next game.
The man liked his sarsaparilla, so I assume he meant alcohol bar?gold bar?
candy bar?
bar where you drink alcohol?
bar mitzvah?
Sioux City will do.The man liked his sarsaparilla, so I assume he meant alcohol bar?
gold bar?
candy bar?
bar where you drink alcohol?
bar mitzvah?
How do you learn how to not be biased?Personally, I just hope the refs learn from this and call a fair game for both sides.